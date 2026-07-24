D-backs to Battle Nationals for a Playoff Spot in Critical Series

The Arizona Diamondbacks are hot, having won nine of their last 11 games and improving their record to 54-49. They've vaulted into the third NL Wild Card spot as a result, one full game clear of the Pittsburgh Pirates, and just two behind the Phillies for the second Wild Card position.

Now, they take on the Nationals for three games at Nationals Park this weekend.

The D-backs' offense has woken up from nearly a two-month slumber in convincing fashion. They scored 10 runs against the Cardinals in Thursday's makeup game in St. Louis the day after scoring 15 runs against the Athletics. They've scored 73 runs in their last 10 games, averaging 7.3 per game.

The Nationals have hung around in the Wild Card chase with a 52-51 record, trailing the D-backs by just two games. They won two out of three at Chase Field June 5-7, outscoring Arizona 21-7 in the process. The first Wild Card tiebreaker is head-to-head record, so it's critical that the Diamondbacks at least even up the season series by taking two out of three.

The Nationals lead all of MLB with 5.50 runs scored per game, but they allow the third most runs with 5.25 per game. Of particular concern for this series is the fact that the Nationals are especially tough on left-hand starting pitchers, batting .264/.337/.446, .773 OPS.

Starting Pitching Matchups

Eduardo Rodriguez and Zack Littell pitching stats | Jack Sommers

Eduardo Rodriguez came off his eight-pitch clean inning All-Star appearance to have his worst start of the year against the Cardinals, giving up five runs in just 2.2 innings.

He still sports a stellar 2.62 ERA, but his peripheral metrics of xERA and FIP beckon regression to the mean. The Nationals beat him and the D-backs 6-1 on June 6 when Rodriguez gave up four runs in 6.1 innings.

Jun 23, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zack Littell had been pushed into a bulk reliever role for a few outings, but returned to the rotation on July 18 against the Athletics. It did not go well, as he allowed eight runs in six innings leading to a 15-1 Nationals loss.

He had one of his best starts of the year vs. Arizona in that game on June 6, however, going 5.1 innings and allowing just one run.

Mitch Bratt and Foster Griffin pitching stats | Jack Sommers

Mitch Bratt is making his fourth career start. He went 4.2 innings versus the Athletics July 20, allowing only two runs, and just missed completing the fifth inning. Billed as a control and command pitcher, Bratt has walked six batters in 10.2 innings, but just one in his last outing.

Jun 24, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Mitch Bratt (60) pitches in first inning of his Major League debut against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Foster Griffin is one of the hottest pitchers in baseball. He's allowed exactly one run in each of his last eight starts while pitching 50.1 innings. That streak began on June 5 against the D-backs in a 14-1 Nationals romp.

Griffin is 5-0 and the Nationals are 7-1 in these eight starts. The 30-year-old still has his rookie status intact after pitching three years in Japan.

Kohl Drake and Miles Mikolas pitching stats | Jack Sommers

Kohl Drake made his MLB debut against the Athletics on July 21. It was an impressive outing in which he generated a lot of swing-and-miss while striking out five batters. He gave up just one run and left with a lead, but the D-backs needed extra innings to nail down the victory.

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Kohl Drake in the first inning against the Athletics at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miles Mikolas has struggled for most of the 2026 season, much like the several seasons before it. He's been more successful this year when pitching as the bulk reliever behind an opener.

He has a 8.53 ERA when he's been a true starter. But in 13 games, 60 innings as a bulk pitcher, he has a 3.75 ERA. For now, he is listed as the starter.

Diamondbacks-Nationals Bullpens

The Nationals' 5.09 bullpen ERA ranks 28th in MLB. Clayton Beeter has eight saves, but has blown five with a 3.94 ERA. His hold on the role is tenuous. Recently-acquired Tom Cosgrove, who was sold by the Astros, has pitched well since joining the Nationals and even has a save recently.

Jul 3, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Paul Sewald against the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paul Sewald blew just his second save of the year this past week, and is 23-for-25 in save chances. But since June 15 he has a 9.90 ERA in 10 outings and has allowed a whopping nine homers in 36 innings, inflating his ERA to 4.71.

Series Forecast

The D-backs are likely to get a bounce-back outing from Eduardo Rodriguez, and should be able to score against Zack Littell. Don't expect it to be pristine, but the D-backs should come out on top in this one.

The Nationals are heavy favorites in game two with Griffin going against Bratt. The rubber match on Sunday with the rookie Drake and the veteran Mikolas is a toss-up, and will determine who wins the season series.