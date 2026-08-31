Everything We Know About Ketel Marte Situation, And How D-backs Can Move On

Monday is the day.

After a strange, drama-filled absence by second baseman Ketel Marte, the Arizona Diamondbacks are expected to get their All-Star infielder back Monday for a crucial series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Marte is expected to be back in the lineup, and is also expected to speak to the media — and his teammates — regarding his unexcused absence and all that has followed.

Ahead of what will surely be a busy day of information, here's what we know so far about the situation, and how the Diamondbacks may be able to move on from it.

What we know about Ketel Marte situation

Aug 16, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) runs to the dugout during the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The beginning

It began back on August 14. Marte was pulled from a game against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning after tweaking his knee. The Diamondbacks won that game, and Marte sat out the next — which Arizona also won.

He returned for the finale, which was a loss. But on August 17, ahead of a series against the Red Sox at Fenway Park, Marte was an unexpected no-show after arriving with the team to their hotel in Boston. He was placed on the restricted list as a result.

Emotional statements followed by Torey Lovullo and some teammates. Marte was said to have been dealing with a personal issue at the time.

The injury

Ultimately, the team sent Marte back to Arizona to get an MRI on his knee. He sat down with Lovullo, his agent and GM Mike Hazen at Salt River Fields to discuss his absence. That resulted in his reinstatement from the RL and placement on the IL with knee inflammation, for which he has been rehabbing.

Despite being seen at a casino on night one of his rehab, Marte was present for all his required rehab work. The expectation was that he would address his teammates once he did return. Manager Torey Lovullo said Marte's casino appearance did not break any team rules, despite being a poor look.

Lovullo cited feeling betrayed by Marte's actions and lack of sufficient communication. His teammates clearly felt some amount of confusion, or even frustration, but the Diamondbacks — after losing two ugly games in Boston — rallied to win two important series split their most recent.

The later reports

As Marte's return began to grow closer, insider Ken Rosenthal reported that Marte has been dealing with the loss of a close family member. He also reported several exasperated anonymous comments from teammates.

Marte, reportedly, said “You guys don’t need me. I’m not playing well. It doesn’t matter," to one or multiple of his teammates about his absence.

On Sunday, Nick Piecoro of AZCentral reported that Diamondbacks officials held a meeting with Corbin Carroll, Geraldo Perdomo, Nolan Arenado, Eduardo Rodriguez and Merrill Kelly to discuss Marte's return.

That meeting concluded with the idea that the team was ready to welcome Marte back in the interest of winning baseball games, since the Diamondbacks are in the thick of a tight playoff race.

With all of that in the distance, Marte will come back and talk to his team Monday. So — now what?

How Diamondbacks can move on from Ketel Marte saga

Aug 3, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) smiles after a team huddle against the San Diego Padres in the seventh inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not a complicated process.

The Diamondbacks need Marte to provide an honest, genuine apology; they need him to play well after; and they need him to show up for work consistently for the remainder of this playoff push.

"I think an apology would galvanize this group," is what Lovullo said regarding Marte's addressing of his teammates. "He doesn’t know how powerful that would be if he did something like that."

The Diamondbacks have played — mostly — good baseball in Marte's absence. But there is zero denying that Marte, at his best, provides a much greater opportunity to win games down the stretch.

Arizona does not need Marte to change everything about who he is. It's his emotion and passion for the game that can help make him such an unstoppable player at times.

But this type of situation simply cannot happen again. It is not the first — nor the second — time this has happened. With the playoffs less than a month away, the Diamondbacks, and, more importantly, Marte himself, would benefit from remaining wholly focused on the goal of October baseball.