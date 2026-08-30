Diamondbacks Players Reportedly Ready to Welcome Ketel Marte Back

For as lengthy and nuanced as this drama has been, it would appear Ketel Marte's unexcused absence — and its ensuing fallout — may be barreling toward a concrete resolution.

According to a new report from AZCentral's Nick Piecoro, members of the Arizona Diamondbacks met with GM Mike Hazen and manager Torey Lovullo to discuss how Marte would be received when he is able to return from the 10-day IL. Monday has been the expected target date.

Piecoro named five players, specifically: outfielder Corbin Carroll, shortstop Geraldo Perdomo and third baseman Nolan Arenado among position players. Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and right-hander Merrill Kelly were there, as well.

Diamondbacks players ready for Marte's return

Aug 29, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The general sentiment among these players, Piecoro reported, was that they were ready and willing to welcome their mercurial teammate back.

Regardless of everything that had transpired to this point, Marte — when performing at his best — provides Arizona a higher chance to win baseball games. In the middle of a tight playoff race in which the Diamondbacks cannot seem to gain significant ground, it sounds as if the players present recognized that reality.

"We’ve got a month left. We’re not in a playoff spot anymore, so there’s a lot of work to be done," Arenado said to Piecoro.

"I just think everybody’s focus should be on playing baseball. Whatever other stuff goes down, I don’t know, that should be dealt with after the season. For now, I think our focus should be on trying to get into a playoff spot and on baseball, period.”

The incident in question, for those who are just reaching this story now, was Marte unexpectedly no-showing to Fenway Park in Boston during Arizona's series against the Boston Red Sox. He was placed on the Restricted List and sent back to Arizona for an MRI on his knee, which had been bothering him.

Marte was reinstated from the RL and placed on the IL after having a productive meeting with Lovullo and Hazen at Salt River Fields, during which Piecoro reported that Marte apologized for his actions. He has since been rehabbing at Salt River Fields.

When Marte returns, the hope is that he will address his teammates and apologize to them.

"I think an apology would galvanize this group. He doesn’t know how powerful that would be if he did something like that," Lovullo said.

The Diamondbacks, however frustrated, are looking to win baseball games. When Marte is playing well, it cannot be denied he offers them the best possible opportunity to do so.