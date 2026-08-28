Latest Report Sheds New Light on Strange Ketel Marte Drama

The strange story of Ketel Marte's unexcused absence, reported personal issue and subsequent stint on the injured list continues to gather wrinkles as time progresses.

As it stands, Marte is currently rehabbing from knee inflammation at Salt River Fields. He is progressing toward returning ahead of Arizona's critical series with the Philadelphia Phillies, beginning Monday, but that is not yet guaranteed.

The incident in question, of course, is the fact that Marte unexpectedly no-showed to Fenway Park in Boston back on August 17, which prompted his placement on the Restricted List.

Marte missed that Red Sox series on the road and was sent back to Arizona to have an MRI on his knee. He also reportedly met with manager Torey Lovullo and GM Mike Hazen (alongside his agent) at Salt River Fields once the team returned.

Since then, the situation quieted a bit, outside of his spotting at a local casino. But some new information has come to light, thanks to a recent report from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

New Ketel Marte report sheds light on situation

Aug 16, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) runs to the dugout during the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rosenthal reported that Marte "lost his maternal grandmother in the spring of 2025. He also is currently facing the loss of another close family member." That may or may not be the exact "personal matter" that began this story, though his knee issue played a role, as well.

Marte also, Rosenthal wrote, "recognizes now that he was wrong for failing to appear, the person close to him said."

At the time, the general thought was that the Diamondbacks were not clued in to Marte's whereabouts at the time of his absence.

Rosenthal rebutted that, saying the team did know Marte was at the team hotel; they were able to communicate — minimally — through his agent, Charisse Espinosa-Dash, but they still did not know whether he would report to the ballpark or not.

"I knew that there was something going on today when I met with you guys, but I still believed he was going to be here, he just didn't show up," an emotional Lovullo said just following Marte's absence in Boston.

Rosenthal also reported several anonymous comments from Diamondbacks teammates. They ranged from frustration, like, “Typical Ketel. Just leaving. It is what it is," to “a slap in the face (regarding Marte's casino sighting)," to a statement that Marte is "sensitive" and often in need of positive reinforcement.

Aug 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The player who made that final comment, Rosenthal said, theorized that Marte's discontent began with his knee injury in Atlanta on August 14. When Arizona won that game — and the next — without him, the second baseman told some of his teammates “You guys don’t need me. I’m not playing well. It doesn’t matter.”

Marte has not played well, compared to the high standards set by his MVP-level play in recent years. He's hit .249/.314/.446 for a .760 OPS. One cannot accuse that line of being an unproductive one, and his 21 homers are still tied with Nolan Arenado for the team lead.

But he's looked nowhere near the player that helped will Arizona to the World Series in 2023 or the MVP candidate he was in 2024 and 2025.

When Marte does return, he will have to address his teammates. How that is handled remains to be seen; the team may opt to forgive him. This story may not be fully over any time soon.