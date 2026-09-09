The Good And Not So Good From Corbin Burnes' Return Debut

It had been 424 days since ace right-hander Corbin Burnes threw a pitch off a major league mound. On Tuesday night in Kansas City, Burnes reset that clock, to overall success.

Burnes, of course had been on the 60-day IL for the entirety of the season to this point. He suffered an elbow injury just 11 starts into his Diamondbacks career in 2025, which forced him to undergo Tommy John surgery.

He had intended to return around the time of the 2026 All-Star Break, but was forced off that timeline due to a shoulder injury he suffered during his rehab.

Burnes' results were mostly strong against the Royals. There were some positives and negatives, considering the lengthy downtime. Below is the good (and the not so good) from Burnes' return to Arizona's rotation.

The good from Corbin Burnes' return debut

Sep 8, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The box score

Burnes' results were about as positive as could have been expected, though he was not able to go deeper than three innings.

Burnes did not allow a run in those three frames, however, despite giving up two hits and two walks. His second hit clanked off Tommy Troy's glove in center field and was scored a double, but should have been ruled an error. Burnes will exit his first short start with a 0.00 ERA on the season.

He left the game ineligible to earn a win, but he certainly offered his team an opportunity to win a baseball game. That's what they'll need from him moving forward.

Plenty of weak contact

Burnes did not rack up the strikeouts, nor did he pick up a great deal of swing-and-miss. He managed five whiffs, but the encouraging sign was a relative lack of hard contact.

Burnes only allowed two batted balls considered hard-hit (95-plus MPH exit velocity). Those two were his aforementioned doubles. Otherwise, he held the Royals' hitters to seven weak contact outs.

It is easier to live off weak contact than strikeouts, particularly when a pitcher is still regaining the feel, movement and velocity of his arsenal. It is an encouraging sign that he was able to keep the ball from flying too sharply — and that he stranded the two batters that did hit the ball well.

The not so good from Corbin Burnes' debut

Sep 8, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The velocity

Don't get too worked up over velocity, especially in his first start back. But Burnes sat around 92.7 MPH on his trademark cutter, down over a full tick from 2025. The rest of his arsenal was down, as well. He topped out at 94.9 on his sinker, which has been known to sit close to 96.

This is nothing to be seriously alarmed about, but it could be a factor that limits his effectiveness until the full power does return. That might be a lengthy process after such a long downtime, and could go hand-in-hand with some inconsistent command.

Lack of command and efficiency

Burnes needed 57 pitches to get through three innings, and was likely hard-capped at around 60. A 10-pitch at-bat facong Vinnie Pasquantino in the third frame, as well as his two walks inflated his pitch count and cost him a full inning.

Again, this is a process. But Burnes landed just 35 of those pitches for strikes, and it took him until towards the end of his outing before he began to more consistently land his curveball, slider and changeup. The cutter's location was solid, but with room for improvement.

On the whole, it was a successful return debut, and he'll likely get stronger with more reps. Burnes may not look like his former ace self this season, but it's clear he is still capable of pitching his way out of jams, even without his best stuff.