How Torey Lovullo Has Dealt With 'Brutal' Noise During Marte Situation

The outside noise surrounding Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte have affected manager Torey Lovullo, as well.

Marte, of course, was an unexcused absence from Arizona's series at Fenway Park in Boston. Much has transpired since then, including Marte addressing the Arizona media regarding those circumstances.

But the Diamondbacks are in the thick of a playoff race, and instead of national stories praising their ability to grit out tough wins, turn to rookies for wild walk-offs and persevere through the standard adversity of a 162-game season, the narratives have been ugly.

Some have opined that Lovullo, as well as some of Arizona's higher-ups, have mishandled Marte — both this time and in the past. The unrest caused in the clubhouse often becomes a reflection of the man in charge of managing them.

That hasn't been easy for Lovullo. But he did have his team in a playoff berth heading into Monday. It's up to Marte — through his play — and his teammates to put the focus back on October baseball.

How Ketel Marte drama has affected Torey Lovullo

Jun 12, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo watches from the dugout during the game against the Cincinnati Reds in the third inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lovullo did not mince words when asked how the drama has affected him, however.

"It's been brutal," he said. "I've had some friends in this room writing things about me that aren't true. So that's hard. At the end of the day, they're free to do what they want, and I know who I am and I know what I mean to those players, and I know what they mean to me.

"And then I close it out and I'm like, 'That's it. That's it. Go play your finest game, do your job and win.' And we'll embrace the good moments, learn from the bad ones and do it again tomorrow. Have a day one mentality."

The fact is, the job Lovullo has done would likely be seen as extremely admirable when isolated from the Marte situation. Arizona has trotted out young player after young player, cycling contributors in and out of both Reno and the Injured List.

Somehow, that's led to a 73-65 record and a tight playoff race with the Phillies and San Diego Padres. And they've been doing it without one of their biggest stars.

"I looked out there the other day in San Francisco in game one. And I'm like, rookie, rookie, rookie, rookie, rookie, rookie. Yes, veteran, veteran. I'm like, we're in this thing with that group of guys. I'm really proud of that. I'm really proud of that. And I think they should be proud of themselves too."