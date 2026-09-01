How Torey Lovullo Feels Ketel Marte Has Handled His Return to D-backs

2026 is not the first time Ketel Marte has pulled away from his manager and teammates. It's not the second or the third time he's done so.

Marte unexpectedly no-showed to Fenway Park in Boston on August 17, which has prompted a lengthy period of drama and uncertainty. On Monday, Marte was activated from the injured list and addressed both the media and his teammates.

Just following that session, manager Torey Lovullo met with the media as well. He said that, while this is not the first time this has happened, he feels Marte's responses signify a much different circumstance than the previous instances.

Lovullo said he cannot guarantee that this will never happen again, however.

"The other times it has happened, I asked for it to never happen again," Lovullo said. "I think he told you he's human, he's not perfect. ... For him to come up here and tell you guys that, I know it wasn't easy. This is as much progress as I've seen him make in communicating with you guys and with me as well."

"I want to believe what he says to me. This one's a little different. This one's a little different."

Why Torey Lovullo thinks current Ketel Marte situation is different

Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) throws out a Los Angeles Dodgers runner at first base during a game at Chase Field in Phoenix on Aug. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lovullo said that Marte — who himself noted he does not like to open up when he is dealing with hardships in his life — has been more open and vulnerable when facing his actions this time around.

"He has come forward in this space with you guys, some of the conversations I've had directly with him, and the explanations and the vulnerabilities. He just wants to talk about hitting a fastball 425 feet. The conversations I've had with him over the past 24 hours has been extremely different, extremely different," Lovullo said.

"We talked about personality traits, and different things like that. Whereas normally, he doesn't want to even talk about personality traits, like, fastball, middle, homer, that's all I want to think about.

"But he's doing a nice job of really digging in and finding out a little bit about himself. And that's why I'm proud of him."

Lovullo said he thought that Marte felt bad about the way the situation developed. He made sure to say he was proud of his player's growth in that area.

"It's not easy for him to come up here. You guys saw that. I was sitting back there for the press conference, and he answered honestly. And he gave you a little bit of the vulnerabilities that are hard for him to show. ... I'm satisfied.

"It's hard for him to sit in this room and give you the answers that he did. I know they were short, but they were honest. I think he's going to go in there and do the same thing. That's all I ask. Just lay down your guard, be yourself, be vulnerable. Your teammates are going to back you."

Aug 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for the path forward, Lovullo said he believes a sincere apology from Marte to his teammates could provide a needed boost in morale as the playoff push heats up.

"I told him this could galvanize this team. It will bring everybody closer, I promise you. And that's my gut feel. ... I think that this group is waiting to hear from him, and when he does, it's going to show that vulnerability that he doesn't necessarily show very often.

"Go back to those conversations with your parents. I've said this different times. Scared to death to talk to your dad. And then you get done with that conversation. You're like, 'oh my god, my dad is so cool. I love him even more.' I think that's going to be this moment," Lovullo said.

For now, this story has reached somewhat of a conclusion. The best way forward is for Marte, who is in the midst of a down season, to play well.