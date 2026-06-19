How to Watch Diamondbacks-Twins Game 1: Soroka vs Prielipp

The Arizona Diamondbacks have won back-to-back series against the struggling Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Angels. They'll get yet another crack at a below-.500 squad in the Minnesota Twins beginning Friday.

With a 6:45 p.m. (Arizona time) scheduled first pitch for Friday night's game at Chase Field, Arizona will hope to continue on their climb toward buying at the Trade Deadline — and, hopefully playoff contention.

It'll be right-hander Michael Soroka, who's been one of the best arms on the staff, on the mound for Arizona, with lefty Connor Prielipp going for the Twins. This will be a nationally-broadcast game on Apple TV. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch Diamondbacks vs Twins on Friday night

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Michael Soroka (34) pitches against the Washington Nationals at Chase Field in Phoenix on May 7, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This game will serve as the Diamondbacks' second appearance on the national Apple TV broadcast in the past week. Exactly one week ago, Arizona faced off with the Reds on Apple TV for the opener of that three-game series in Cincinnati.

What that does mean, unfortunately for D-backs fans, is that it will be exclusive to Apple TV. Simply put, this game will not be available on D-backs.TV, nor the MLB.TV out-of-market package for non-local fans.

Fans will have to subscribe to Apple TV if they do not already have access to the service, although free trials are offered by Apple for first-time users. As always, the game will be broadcast on Phoenix radio by Arizona Sports 98.7 FM and La Campesina 101.9 FM/860 AM (Spanish).

For Twins fans, it will be radio broadcast on TIBN, WCCO 830 and The Wolf 102.9 FM.

Michael Soroka takes on Connor Prielipp

Jun 13, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Connor Prielipp (61) throws to the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Soroka has been worth every penny of the $7.5 million Arizona gave him this offseason. He's pitched to an excellent 3.11 ERA, and his peripherals have improved gradually in recent starts, as well.

Soroka's 3.82 expected ERA and 2.93 FIP suggest he is not simply getting lucky. He's healthy for the time being, and is pitching as well as he ever has in his career.

It's been a mixed bag against Minnesota for Arizona's righty, though he's only seen the Twins four times in his career. He has a 4.15 ERA against them in 17.1 innings, but hasn't faced Minnesota since July of 2024 — as a reliever.

Prielipp, a 25-year-old rookie southpaw, has a 5.26 ERA in 10 starts so far this season. He's had some measure of success, undoubtedly, but has also allowed four or more runs in four of his last five starts. His 4.07 expected ERA and 3.74 FIP do suggest he's had a bit of bad luck this year, however.