What Diamondbacks' Series Win over Reds Told Us — And What It Didn't

The Arizona Diamondbacks, for the first time since May 26, were able to put the finishing touches on a series victory, claiming a 2-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.

The Diamondbacks are now 36-35, and have plenty of work still to do, with the Los Angeles Angels coming to town for a three-game set beginning Monday.

Here's what we learned from Arizona's first series win in weeks, and the big question remaining as a result.

What we learned from Diamondbacks' series win over Reds

It's good to have Jordan Lawlar back

Apr 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Lawlar against the Detroit Tigers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks activated outfielder Jordan Lawlar from his lengthy stint on the 60-day IL (fractured wrist) ahead of game one in Cincinnati. He immediately made his presence known.

Though Lawlar did make a rough, run-scoring throwing error early in game one, he rebounded from that with a pair of exceptional defensive plays in center field. He also provided the x-factor in scoring runs, going 2-for-4 in game one with a crucial late-game two-run single, a run scored and two stolen bases.

He sat for game two, but worked a walk and stole a base in game three. The Diamondbacks won both games Lawlar played in, and his impact was tangible. He's only played in eight games this season thanks to the injury, but he's hitting .320/.414/.480 and playing good defense.

Gabriel Moreno is finding a home in the three-hole

Jun 14, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno (14) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Traditionally, a team's three-hole hitter is the best overall hitter on the team.

But the Diamondbacks have Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll firmly cemented in the first and second spot, while Geraldo Perdomo is slowly coming out of his season-long slump after moving down the order out of the three-hole.

Gabriel Moreno has been moved up to that spot, and has been exceptionally hot since that move. In this series, Moreno hit third in all three games. He picked up a hit in every game, walked once and scored two runs. He was good for two doubles and a crucial, lead-taking solo homer in game three.

On the season, Moreno is now hitting .264/.348/.447. Batting third? .282/.429/.590 with three of his six homers and eight walks to six strikeouts in 49 plate appearances.

Big question remaining after D-backs' series win over Reds

Is more RISP offense coming?

Jun 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) reacts from first base after hitting a two-run single against the Miami Marlins during the eighth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Anyone who's been paying attention knows the Diamondbacks have had a particular issue with situational hitting lately. During this series, they struggled once again to hit with runners in scoring position, facing a less-than-elite pitching staff.

Arizona did get the big knock out of Lawlar in game one, but went 2-for-12 overall with runners in scoring position in that game. They went 0-for-8 in game two and 1-for-4 in game three, good for a total 3-for-24 (.125).

What they did do, however, was hit a few home runs. In game three, the Diamondbacks left the yard three times, which provided four of their five total runs in that contest.

As has been previously written on this website, Arizona needs to find a way to consistently string together small-ball scoring opportunities, and if they can't, they have to hit more home runs.