Jordan Lawlar Out of Diamondbacks' Lineup After 2-Hit Game vs Reds

Despite being set up in with a difficult situation, following Eduardo Rodriguez's bizarre 2.2-inning start on Friday night, the Arizona Diamondbacks are in position to win a series on Saturday for the first time since May 26. It's been a tough stretch, to say the least.

Arizona, facing a similarly-skidding Cincinnati Reds team at Great American Ball Park, prepares for the second of their three-game set.

Outfielder Jordan Lawlar, who made his return to the field for the first time since suffering a fractured wrist on April 2, is absent from Arizona's lineup. Lawlar had an exceptional game Friday, rebounding from a third-inning error with quality defensive play, two base hits and a pair of clutch insurance RBI in the ninth inning.

Here's what the Diamondbacks' lineup for game two looks like:

Diamondbacks reveal lineup for game 2 vs Reds: No Lawlar

Mar 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Lawlar against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona's lineup looks like the following. Ryan Waldschmidt will take Lawlar's place in center field and Tommy Troy will get the start in left:

2B Ketel Marte RF Corbin Carroll DH Gabriel Moreno 3B Nolan Arenado 1B Pavin Smith SS Geraldo Perdomo LF Tommy Troy C Adrian Del Castillo CF Ryan Waldschmidt

Fans may be concerned or frustrated to see Lawlar sit for this contest. As of this writing, there is no cause for concern with regard to Lawlar's health. Return-to-play protocol, which is determined by Arizona's medical team, not Torey Lovullo, quite often dictates a light workload for a player coming back from such lengthy downtime.

According to D-backs.TV's Jody Jackson, Lawlar had some difficulties in traveling to meet with the team in Cincinnati, and playing in Friday's game was a challenge as it stood.

As you might expect being off today was probably always the plan with Lawlar. Add to that the fact that he had rough travel getting here and even playing yesterday was a lot to ask. Trying to make sure that he stays healthy. — Jody Jackson (@Jody_Jackson) June 13, 2026

Regardless, it was encouraging to see Lawlar contribute to a win in his first game back. The Diamondbacks' offense, which has been flat in more ways than one, needed a spark, and seemed to finally get one in the ninth inning of Friday night's win.

Michael Soroka vs Rhett Lowder

Jun 2, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Michael Soroka in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Michael Soroka has been one of Arizona's best-performing arms this season. He shut down a hot-hitting Nationals lineup with seven innings of one-run baseball in his last start, and holds an ERA of 3.28 with eight wins.

Soroka has faced the Reds five times in his career. He has a 3.79 ERA in those five appearances — three of which came in 2025. He threw 5.2 innings with one earned run in his most recent start against Cincinnati in July of 2025, and made two relief appearances, giving up one run in three innings as a member of the Cubs.

Rhett Lowder has had a tough season so far, with a 5.01 ERA and 5.04 expected ERA on the year. He hasn't given up many home runs — just two in 41.1 innings — but he's walking over five batters per nine, and isn't picking up many strikeouts.