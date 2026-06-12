One Overlooked Reason the Diamondbacks' Offense Feels So Flat

The Arizona Diamondbacks' offense is undeniably in a state of disarray. The conversations have swirled around areas of weakness, focusing most heavily on a lack of situational ability.

But, while that is certainly a large part of the poor production, there's another reason that isn't being talked about behind this rough offensive stretch. While Arizona has not been hitting well with runners in scoring position, or utilizing productive outs in timely situations, there's a different number that's sapping much of the offensive output.

That number is 60.

What is that number? It's the number of total home runs hit by the Diamondbacks in the 2026 season. Here's why that number is so ugly, and why it's a much bigger issue than one might immediately assume:

Why Diamondbacks' home run output is important

Jun 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) celebrates while running the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks have hit 60 home runs this season. So what? Well, that number ranks in the bottom end of MLB. 60 homers is good for the 26th-best home run total — ahead of only the Marlins, Brewers, Rays and Red Sox.

Three of those teams have different offensive reputations that warrant their placement there without hurting much of their total output, while the Red Sox are having an extremely difficult offensive season in general.

Boston is the only team of those four that ranks below Arizona (19th) in runs scored or OPS (24th) this year.

The Diamondbacks, when they led the majors in runs scored in 2024, hit 211 home runs, which was the fifth-best total. In 2025, scoring the sixth-most runs in MLB, they hit 214 long balls. Both of those homer totals ranked among the top eight teams in baseball.

This season, at 60, Arizona is on pace to hit just under 143 home runs. That total would be third-worst in the 2024 season and second-to-last in 2025.

Being overly homer-dependent is not a positive for an offense, and Arizona's return to a more chaotic, athletic and less power-necessary identity was not necessarily a misguided endeavor. It was intentional.

But the teams that hit the fewest homers have to find other ways to score, and extremely consistently, at that. The Marlins, who just swept Arizona, are a perfect example, as are the Brewers.

The Diamondbacks have not been consistent with their situational hitting, nor their ability to "find a way" on base. They've shown they are capable of it, just not nearly as often as needed.

In fact, they've been consistently poor at situational hitting since an unsustainable RISP-hitting number of .294 prior to May 26. They went 2-for-30 with runners in scoring position in their three games against the Marlins this week.

It's not that the Diamondbacks need to hit the most homers in baseball, but if they're not going to bring runners in with well-timed RBI singles and doubles, they simply must find a way to reward base traffic at a higher rate. Getting the ball over the fence is a surefire way to accomplish that.

Why is Diamondbacks' home run total so low?

Jul 26, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) hits a single against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

It makes sense that there was a shift in that aspect of the Diamondbacks' game.

Since the 2024 season, they've parted with multiple high-power bats, including Christian Walker, Eugenio Suarez, Joc Pederson and Josh Naylor.

The Diamondbacks likely need to find a way to add a power bat (or two) similar to one of the above-mentioned players. Because it's not the usual homer-hitting stars who are failing in that department this season.

Corbin Carroll has hit 20-plus homers in all of his full MLB seasons. He hit 31 last season. He has 11 this year, which is a pace for just over 26. That's below 2025, but not at a level that's out of the ordinary for Carroll himself. Ketel Marte is on pace for around the same total after hitting 28 last year.

Geraldo Perdomo is one of the biggest decreases in that area. He's on pace for just over seven long balls after breaking out with a 20-homer season in 2025. Regression has hit him hard, but there's still time for a power surge.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit above or very close to 20 homers every year of his stint in Arizona so far, but has just one this year in 25 games played, and is currently rehabbing a hamstring injury.

The difference is more notable for those two players, but it's not indicative of wholesale team underperformance in the homer category.

So what?

Christian Walker | Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The point is, the Diamondbacks' stars are leaving the yard at a slightly lower pace, but the real issue is not possessing enough of middle-order homer threat from Arizona's lineup.

It's fine if the D-backs want to fully and totally commit to an offensive style that relies on balls in play over home runs. Again, home run dependency can often turn from a skill into a serious flaw.

But the Diamondbacks have to execute the small-ball style much more consistently if they're not going to hit home runs. If they can't do that, then they need to find a way to leave the park at a much higher clip.