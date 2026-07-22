Kohl Drake Escapes Disaster For Impressive Diamondbacks Debut

The Arizona Diamondbacks have hgad their fair share of pitching debuts this season, but Kohl Drake's first major league strart might have been the most impressive of the year so far.

The 26-year-old Drake was officially called up to the majors for the second time on Tuesday, and got into his first MLB contest. He did not disappoint.

Unfortunately for Drake, he did not earn the win, as closer Paul Sewald blew just his second save of the season. But it was an impressive showing from the rookie left-hander, regardless.

Diamondbacks' Kohl Drake makes impressive MLB debut

Feb 22, 2026; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Kohl Drake (58) delivers to the plate in the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drake managed to complete five innings, allowing just one earned run on 85 pitches. He allowed four hits and two walks, and pulled off a Houdini act in the third inning to escape a bases-loaded, no-out jam.

Drake struck out five Athletics batters, picking up 13 whiffs and seven called strikes on the night. He looked confident for the most part, outside of his shaky third inning. The left-hander exited with a 3-1 lead, in line for his first major league win.

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Drake's start was that very same troublesome third. Drake allowed a leadoff triple and an RBI single, then hit a batter and issued a walk. The command had left him.

But the 26-year-old didn't panic; he picked up a lineout to shortstop, then induced a taylor-made 5-for-3 double play ball to end the frame without any further damage. From there, he was able to cruise through two more relatively uneventful innings.

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Kohl Drake during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields on Feb. 13, 2026, in Scottsdale. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Drake was the headlining piece of the Merrill Kelly trade with the Rangers at the 2025 Deadline, alongside teammate Mitch Bratt. Bratt pitched on Monday night, and Kelly will pitch Wednesday, in a bit of a full-circle moment for the three intertwined arms.

Drake is currently the No. 10-ranked prospect in Arizona's system, and the No. 5 pitching prospect in the organization. He's a bit older than Bratt and righty Jose Cabrera, the other rookie starter to debut this season.

Drake will begin his major league career with a 1.80 ERA. There will likely be more than one additional start asked from him, as the D-backs will need rotational help until the returns of Michael Soroka, Ryne Nelson and Zac Gallen.

Arizona's rotation may not be full of non-rookie arms until September, at that. To see Drake perform well and overcome adversity in his debut was an impressive, encouraging sign.