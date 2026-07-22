Latest Zac Gallen Injury Update Sounds Like D-backs Avoided Disaster

It sounds like Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks have avoided worst-case scenario, according to the latest injury update.

Gallen consulted infamous surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache for a second opinion on his elbow injury on Monday, and it sounds like surgery is not on the table for the time being. Gallen is currently on the 15-day Iinjured List with right elbow inflammation.

Although it did not sound at the time like Gallen's injury was of a significant nature, consulting with ElAttrache, whose name is often synonymous with Tommy John surgery, remained a less-than-encouraging omen for Gallen and the Diamondbacks.

But the latest report does not sounds like surgery is coming. of surgery. According to Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro, Gallen is expected to begin his rehab process in Arizona on Tuesday.

Zac Gallen update

Gallen did meet with Dr ElAttrache in LA for a recommended course of action and was scheduled to be back in Arizona today to resume his rehab — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) July 21, 2026

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen to begin rehab process

There's no way to sugarcoat the fact that Gallen is in the midst of another abysmal season. At the time of his injured list roster move, Gallen held the worst qualified ERA by a starting pitcher in all of major league baseball.

That 6.34 run-prevention figure has been as ugly to watch as it looks on paper; it hasn't been the result of poor luck. Gallen's expected ERA is 6.56 and his FIP is 5.32. He's giving up a career-worst 1.65 home runs per nine innings and is punching out a career-worst 5.60 batters per nine.

Jun 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen (23) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite how poorly he's performed, however, the Diamondbacks' rotation options are quite thin, even with a healthy Gallen.

Barring a massive trade deadline acquisition, Arizona will be forced to roll with at least one of their two of rookie left-handers in Mitch Bratt and Kohl Drake (or righty Jose Carebra) until Michael Soroka and Ryne Nelson return.

Soroka's return process has been longer than expected, but his timeline will likely be somewhere around the end of July or beginning of August. Nelson has begun his throwing program, but still may not be back until September; he may not be able to ramp all the way back up to starter's length, either, though that is not yet definitive.

Gallen's timeline is not clear as of this writing. He's been on the IL since July 12 , retroactive to July 9. So even if he were to begin a throwing program immediately, the earliest he could be fully ramped back up would likely be well into August. A return before September may not be feasible anyway.