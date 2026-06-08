Diamondbacks Sign Max Kepler Despite 80-Game Suspension

The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed former Minnesota Twins and Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Max Kepler to a one-year deal.

Kepler, 33, remains on the restricted list at the moment, due to serving an 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drug usage. The left-handed-hitting veteran outfielder has been a free agent since the conclusion of the 2025 campaign.

As a result of the suspension, Kepler is ineligible to play in the 2026 postseason. The exact terms of the deal are unknown as of this writing. This move will not affect Arizona's 40-man roster spot, since he remains on the restricted list.

June 25 is the date following the Diamondbacks' 80th game of the season, so Kepler will be eligible to return by that point. He's been serving his suspension while unsigned, so he'll only have to miss 15 games as a Diamondback.

Diamondbacks sign Max Kepler to one-year deal

Oct 6, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Max Kepler (17) runs to third base after hitting a triple against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth inning during game two of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Kepler is most known for his lengthy career with the Minnesota Twins. He spent parts of 10 major league seasons in Minnesota, hitting .237/.318/.429 in the process.

He departed his long-time home with the Twins for a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, where he hit .216/.300/.391 with 18 home runs in 127 games for Philadelphia.

The Diamondbacks have, notably, been in search of some left-handed thump to add to the middle of their lineup. This is not quite the same as making a Deadline acquisition, but Kepler does have some pop in his bat.

He's got three seasons of 20 or more homers, although he has not posted a full-season OPS above .700 since the 2023 campaign, where he hit .260/.332/.484 with 24 homers for the Twins.

Kepler has played in 1,199 career games, mostly as a right fielder. The Diamondbacks, obviously, do not have a strong need at right field specifically, with Corbin Carroll holding down that position in star fashion.

Kepler may be a candidate to serve as a left-handed DH once eligible to return, though he's not been a traditional DH in his career. He's been a plus defensive outfielder for the majority of his career.

What the Diamondbacks do not have, however, is a strong left-handed hitting presence in their lineup. Adrian Del Castillo and Pavin Smith have been the only pure left-hand batters (with the exception of Corbin Carroll) in Arizona's order, and neither have been particularly productive this season. Ketel Marte is a switch-hitter, but has more power from the right side.

Kepler could provide some of that left-handed slug once eligible to return, but he won't be able to go the distance in the postseason, should Arizona get there.