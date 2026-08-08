Merrill Kelly Leaves Game vs Dodgers with Trainer

The Arizona Diamondbacks might have encountered another health related issue with one of their key pitchers during Friday night's game against the Dodgers.

Merrill Kelly Walks Off Field with Trainer in 6th Inning

Merrill Kelly cruised through the first five innings against the Dodgers without allowing a hit or a run, and walking just two batters. The D-backs had an extended inning in the bottom of the fifth, and Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki also had a delay and visit from trainer after stumbling on a pitch.

Following the long delay Kelly came back out and gave up his first hit of the game, an infield single to Tommy Edman. He promptly picked Edman off first base, his fourth pickoff of the year. But he allowed a single and then walked the next two batters to load the bases.

After falling behind 2-0 to Freddie Freeman he induced a force out at second base, bringing in a run. It was immediately evident that something was wrong with Kelly on the follow through after his final pitch. He appeared to be moving stiff legged and called for the trainer to come out.

He then walked off with the trainer (Max Espositio) leaving runners on first and third with two outs. The D-backs later announced it was a right leg cramp for Kelly.

Juan Morillo relieved and struck out Max Muncy to end the inning. Kelly left the game after 80 pitches in line for the win with a 2-1 lead. The Dodgers later scored against the D-backs bullpen to tie it up, costing Kelly the chance at a win.

Kelly No Stranger to Cramping Issues

This is a recurrence of cramping issues that have troubled Kelly in the past. He is on a rigourous hydration program, and has not had any prior issues with cramping this year.

Kelly has thrown 120 innings this year and has an 8-9 record with 4.87 ERA. His season start was delayed due to an intercostal nerve issue in his back, and it's only recently over the last month or so that he has rounded into form.