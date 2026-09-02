New Injury Update on Corbin Burnes Adds Clarity to Return Timeline

The latest information on Arizona Diamondbacks rehabbing ace Corbin Burnes offers fans a bit more clarity as to exactly when they might see him make his major league return.

According to multiple reports, Burnes will not be making his return to the Diamondbacks' major league rotation this week, which was initially considered a possibility.

Corbin Burnes won't return to Diamondbacks this week

Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Burnes (39) pitches against the Washington Nationals at Chase Field in Phoenix on June 1, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Instead, Burnes will pitch in a Bridge Camp game on Thursday, in order to lengthen his pitch count out to a degree.

Burnes threw only 17 pitches in two efficient, clean innings in his first rehab start with the Triple-A Reno Aces on Saturday night, though he threw more pitches in the bullpen following that outing.

Corbin Burnes won’t return this weekend.

He will increase his pitch count throwing a bullpen today. He will throw in a bridge game Thursday.

It sounds like the primary reason the plan changed was due to concerns that a shortened Burnes outing could strain the bullpen. — Jody Jackson (@Jody_Jackson) September 1, 2026

There was some conversation surrounding Burnes' velocity, which sat in the low-90s as opposed to the mid-90s. That is not out of the ordinary for a pitcher coming back from one or multiple serious injuries.

Manager Torey Lovullo made sure to emphasize that Burnes' velocity was not the primary concern that drove this decision.

Torey Lovullo provided an update on Corbin Burnes, who will pitch in a bridge camp game on Thursday.



If all goes well, it sounds like Burnes will rejoin the starting rotation for the finale in Kansas City or the home series vs the Rangers pic.twitter.com/Fb1KreqTfM — PHNX Diamondbacks (@PHNX_Dbacks) September 1, 2026

But the Diamondbacks would have also had to limit Burnes to, at most, three or so innings. Not only would Burnes himself be a question mark in terms of his effectiveness, but Arizona's bullpen would have been heavily taxed if called upon to cover six-plus innings.

It would seem reasonable to imagine Burnes' return might have only been pushed out about one more week.

A potential 2026 debut for Burnes could come either in the latter portion of Arizona's three-game series with the Kansas City Royals from September 7-9, or the advent of their three-game set with the Texas Rangers beginning September 11.

When he does return, it will be the first time Burnes has pitched for the Diamondbacks since June 1, when he went down with his elbow injury requiring Tommy John surgery,

Ryne Nelson and Zac Gallen

Jun 15, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Ryne Nelson reacts in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two more of the Diamondbacks' injured arms — Ryne Nelson and Zac Gallen — have been progressing from respective elbow injuries.

It sounds as if Gallen is the one that is much closer to a return. He will throw 60 pitches to live hitters on Friday after throwing 1.2 innings in rehab on August 30. That would put him in line for around the end of that Royals series as well, though that has not been confirmed.

Nelson, meanwhile, threw just 21 pitches to live hitters for the first time on Tuesday. He will not be a starting option anytime soon, but may become a relief option once built up enough to return to the majors. He has yet to begin a rehab assignment.