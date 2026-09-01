Diamondbacks Give New Injury Update on Gurriel, Burnes, Gallen & More

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo gave a number of health updates on Monday, August 31 prior to the start of a crucial three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Likely to be Activated on September 1

Jul 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (12) hits an RBI fielder's choice during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was at Chase Field taking batting practice Monday afternoon. He had four at-bats on Saturday in Reno on Saturday, and his manager watched them on closed circuit TV while in San Francisco.

"He fouled the ball off his foot and didn't play the game he was supposed to play in yesterday," Lovullo said. "So he's in a good spot. We're gonna continue to talk about what the next steps are for him. With the expanded roster tomorrow, there's a very good chance he could be that player.

MLB rosters expand from 26 to 28 on September 1. The team will add one pitcher and one position player.

Concern Over Corbin Burnes Velocity May Slow His Return

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Corbin Burnes is interviewed by the media at Chase Field in Phoenix on Sept. 29, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Corbin Burnes (Tommy John Surgery) threw two innings and 17 pitches in a rehab game, and then went to the bullpen to throw 15 more pitches, Lovullo said.

Lovullo could not say exactly when and where Burnes would pitch his next outing. It sounded like there was some concern that the velocity was not there yet (down 2 MPH on his signature cutter).

"Every time he throws a pitch, it's shown at 90-91. It's not the 92-94 that we know he can get to. It's not a top end. So I know there's some that say yes, and I'm in that camp that you're building up that overall number. And it's not the same, but we want that big number," Lovullo said.

Michael Soroka May Return vs. Kansas City Royals September 9

Aug 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Michael Soroka (34) walks off after throwing against the Cincinnati Reds in the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michael Soroka (shoulder) is throwing out to 120 feet and will throw a bullpen session on September 1. That will be followed by a simulation game on Friday September 4.

Soroka is eligible to come off the injured list on September 7 and could possibly start as early as September 9 against the Royals.

"I think he's stretched out enough to step back into the arena sometime on day 16 through 19, whatever we decide in that Kansas City series," Lovullo said

Zac Gallen (Elbow) threw three innings, 46 pitches for Reno on Sunday, and then threw another 14 pitches in the bullpen to get up to 60. He only went 1.2 innings, facing eight batters. His second inning was a 30-pitch inning.

Gallen is scheduled to throw 65-70 innings in another rehab game on Friday, September 4.

Lovullo addressed the long inning: "Having been in that situation, you start to panic as a AAA manager. You're thinking, what do I do? And they made a good decision to get him off that pitch count and then finalize that third up in the bullpen. So everything went as good as it possibly could have to get that third up and that pitch count."

Tommy Troy (Shoulder) continues to play in Reno. He'll continue this week. He had five at-bats, and played nine innings as a second baseman the other day.

Ketel Marte Activated

Aug 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As exepcted, Ketel Marte was activated from the 10-day injured list after rehabbing knee inflammation. Jose Fernandez was optioned to Triple-A Reno as the corresponding move. Barring an injury Fernandez must stay in Reno for at least 10 days before he can be recalled.

Marte addressed the media prior to the game and you can read the full Q&A here.