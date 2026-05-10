Newest Justin Martinez Update Should Have Diamondbacks Fans Excited

The Arizona Diamondbacks have been without their electric, flamethrowing closer since he exited a June 9 game against the Seattle Mariners with an elbow injury in the 2025 season.

One Tommy John surgery later, Martinez is slowly working his way back to full health. It's going to be an extremely lengthy journey, but the young right-hander is well on his way, for now.

On Saturday, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo told reporters present at Chase Field (including AZCentral's Nick Piecoro) that Martinez had thrown his very first bullpen session since undergoing his elbow procedure.

That will be the first of many such bullpens, of course, but it's a positive step nonetheless. Likely more appealing to fans will be the knowledge that Martinez was already lighting up the radar gun. His fastball sat in the upper-90s, and even climbed as high as 99 MPH.

For a first bullpen session, that is a very encouraging sign. The velocity will likely continue to improve, or, at the very least, become more consistent as Martinez works his way back toward an eventual return to the field.

Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez getting velocity back

May 26, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Justin Martinez (63) reacts after recording an out against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Martinez is not on the doorstep of a return, of course. That much will have to wait until late in the 2026 season — as disappointing as that may be for D-backs fans who want to see their electric closer back in action sooner rather than later.

The 24-year-old right-hander will have to throw numerous bullpens before he is able to return, which will likely come at some point in August — likely mid-to-late August, at that.

"Maybe late in August," Martinez told reporters at Salt River Fields when pitchers and catchers reported to spring training in February. "That's what I got in my mind right now. Could be earlier, could be later. I mean, it will be depend on how things go, but I believe."

The bigger piece of the puzzle, of course, will be Martinez's command. Though nearing 100 MPH in his first bullpen session is a good sign for his future velocity, it may take much longer to find the strike zone consistently — especially for a pitcher who was already somewhat wild.

Arizona's bullpen, despite missing both Martinez and left-hander A.J. Puk going into 2026, has been surprisingly sharp this year, especially of late. Paul Sewald has reclaimed the closer's role, and is 8-for-8 in save opportunities.

Martinez may not slot back in to immediate high-leverage situations once he does eventually return, but there's no doubt that he'll be back in late-inning action at some point, barring a setback or a severe lack of performance.

There's still a ways to go for Martinez, but Saturday's news was a positive sign.