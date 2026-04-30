Nolan Arenado's Huge Blast Keys D-backs Comeback Victory

Homers by Nolan Arenado, Adrian Del Castillo, Ketel Marte, and Corbin Carroll powered the Diamondbacks' offense to a 6-2 victory over the Brewers Wednesday night.

Arizona's bullpen retired 13 straight batters to close out the victory. The win evened the three-game series at one game each. The D-backs improve to 16-13 on the season.

Nolan Arenado Delivers Big Blow of the Game

Apr 29, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fifth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Arenado came to bat with two on in the fourth, with the D-backs trailing 2-1. He fouled off a 97 MPH sinker from Brandon Sproat at the bottom inside portion of the zone and gave a slight shake of the head, as if to say "tough pitch."

Speaking to Dbacks.TV's Todd Walsh, Arenado said he didn't put a good swing on the pitch.

He then got another sinker in the exact same spot, and this time the swing was perfect, as he launched it 411 feet over the left field wall for a three-run go-ahead homer.

That was a 97 MPH sinker Nolan Arenado drilled 411 feet. Fouled off same pitch in same location just one pitch before pic.twitter.com/Z0BAXRY3if — Jack Sommers (@shoewizard59) April 30, 2026

Arenado is 12 for his last 22 with two homers and six RBI during this hot streak. He's raised his season average to .284 with a .787 OPS, including five homers and 17 RBI.

Del Castillo had earlier opened the scoring with a solo homer in the fourth, his second of the year. Coming off a dislocated left middle finger, the catcher joked after the game he was "indestructible."

Marte hit an upper-deck homer to right, his fifth of the year, and Carroll's blast went 430 feet to left center. Both those homers came in the top of the ninth to provide plenty of cushion for Paul Sewald.

D-backs Bullpen Lights Out

Apr 18, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Kevin Ginkel (37) reacts after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays during a game at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Kevin Ginkel relieved Eduardo Rodriguez to get the final out of the fifth inning after giving up a base hit. He went on to pitch a 1-2-3 sixth inning, and recorded three strikeouts for his outing.

Taylor Clarke and Juan Morillo did the same in the seventh and eighth respectively. Then Paul Sewald, working in a non-save situation in the ninth, retired the side in order as well. Each reliever recorded one strikeout.

Eduardo Rodriguez Struggles But Survives

Apr 29, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57)delivers a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Eduardo Rodriguez made the start for Arizona, and once again a D-backs starter was not able to get deep in the game. A 25-pitch first inning that included two doubles and a two-out walk set the tone.

The veteran lefty gave up another run in the third inning on a leadoff single and Brice Turang's second double of the game. Those were all the runs Rodriguez gave up, however. He had to work around a couple of two-out walks that loaded the bases in the fourth, but got out of it.

His fourth two-out walk in the fifth inning marked the end of his outing as Torey Lovullo went out to get him despite just 87 pitches.

The series rubber match is at 10:40 a.m. MST Thursday. Michael Soroka will face off against Brandon Woodruff.