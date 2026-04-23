Ildemaro Vargas Powers Diamondbacks to Ugly Win Over White Sox

There was no shortage of offense at Chase Field on Wednesday night.

After a brutal loss to the Chicago White Sox one game prior, the Arizona Diamondbacks landed their counterpunch with an 11-7 victory.

It was a poorly-pitched game by both clubs, but the D-backs managed to add on to their lead just enough times to keep an aggressive White Sox lineup at bay.

Infielder Ildemaro Vargas, who came into Wednesday's game on an unbelievable hot streak, reached even greater heights, with two home runs in back-to-back at-bats, contributing five RBI on the night.

Ildemaro Vargas continues hot streak

Apr 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ildemaro Vargas in the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Vargas, the veteran utility infielder came into the contest hitting .361/.381/.623. He left the field Wednesday night with a .364/.382/.697 slash, contributing a three-run homer in the second inning and a two-run homer in the third.

After also homering in the final at-bat of Tuesday night's game, Vargas had gone deep in three straight at-bats.

But it was not just Vargas' night. Nolan Arenado had one of his best games as a Diamondback, going 4-for-4 with a walk and three RBI of his own. Rookie Jose Fernandez worked the first two walks of his young major league career and went 2-for-3.

Corbin Carroll went 3-for-4 with a triple, Ketel Marte had two hits, and even the recently-surging Geraldo Perdomo seemed to break out with his own 3-for-4 game and two triples.

And it was a good thing those hitters had such a successful night. Arizona's pitching staff needed all of those runs to maintain a comfortable lead.

Eduardo Rodriguez, bullpen have uneven nights

Apr 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) throws against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

For the third straight game, a D-backs starting pitcher allowed multiple runs in the first inning.

Despite coming into Wednesday with a sparkling track record against the White Sox, left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez struggled to find the strike zone early, allowing two runs on an RBI walk and a forceout. Rodriguez gave up two singles and two walks in the frame.

The veteran lefty gave up a run apiece in the third and fourth inning — both on solo homers. Though it was not his best outing, Rodriguez managed to get the D-backs five innings, with four earned runs allowed, leaving in line for the eventual win.

But the D-backs' bullpen was also a mixed bag. Righty Taylor Clarke, who had not given up an earned run since opening week at Dodger Stadium, gave up a triple and a run. Ryan Thompson, who allowed his first earned run of the season Tuesday night on a bizarre inside-the-park play, gave up a towering two-run homer to the red-hot Munetaka Murakami.

But Juan Morillo shut down the eighth with a pair of strikeouts, and Paul Sewald closed the door in a non-save ninth. The D-backs improved to 14-10 with a chance at a series win Thursday afternoon.