Nolan Arenado Injury Update is Massive Relief for Diamondbacks

When Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado was pulled from the Diamondbacks' 7-5 win over the San Francisco Giants, collective breaths were held.

Arenado was removed in the top of the seventh inning at Oracle Park with what was revealed to be right groin tightness, and was replaced by rookie infielder Jose Fernandez at third base.

But, at least for the time being, it sounds like the news on Arenado's injury is not nearly as bad as it might have been.

Diamondbacks give Nolan Arenado injury update

May 18, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) hits a grand slam home run in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, speaking to D-backs.TV's Todd Walsh on the postgame broadcast, downplayed the injury, saying he pulled his platinum glove third baseman out of caution, mostly.

"I just told him, 'let's be smart about it,'" Lovullo said. "He said, 'I can go out and keep playing if you want me to.' ... I just jumped in and said, 'Let's just be smart and let's get you off the field, see how you feel."

Lovullo said Arenado will be considered day-to-day for the time being, and that the Diamondbacks will "see how he feels tonight and tomorrow morning."

Most notably, however, was Lovullo's response when asked if Arenado would undergo any imaging on the injured groin: "No imaging. No imaging." That is certainly a more positive sign than not.

May 15, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) advances to third base in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks play a day game for the Wednesday finale in San Francisco before a scheduled off day on Thursday. Even if Arenado were to miss Wednesday's game, that would not necessarily indicate a more severe issue, especially after the Diamondbacks already claimed a series victory.

Arenado said he felt it on his first-to-home sprint in the second inning, as well as when he legged out an infield hit in the top of the sixth. He did not feel a specific pull, but rather general tightness.

"After that... I didn't feel like I could do that again, and I didn't want to push it like that again, just in case. So I was a little concerned, but it was more precautionary than anything," Arenado said.

"[Lovullo and trainer Max Esposito] were great about it. We were just trying to have a conversation about [it]. He was just like, 'We want to get you out of here. There's no need to push it,' ... I was kind of vouching to stay in there... it was the right thing to get out there."

Arenado has turned his season into quite a successful one thus far in 2026, despite a very slow start. He's hit to a .271/.351/.459 slash, .810 OPS and seven homers, with excellent third base defense to go along with it. An extended absence would be tough for Arizona, but it sounds like that won't be the case, for now.