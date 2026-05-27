Nolan Arenado Removed from Game vs Giants With Possible Injury

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado was removed from Tuesday night's game against the San Francisco Giants early, with what appears to be some type of injury concern.

Arenado was seen talking to manager Torey Lovullo and an athletic trainer in the dugout during the top half of the seventh inning at Oracle Park in San Francisco. He was replaced by rookie infielder Jose Fernandez in the bottom half of the frame, who slotted in at third base.

The Diamondbacks later announced that Arenado was removed with right groin tightness. There was no obvious play on which Arenado may have been injured during the game, however.

With a 6-2 lead, it may have been done out of an abundance of caution. Diamondbacks On SI will continue to report on Arenado's status.

Diamondbacks' Nolan Arenado removed from game vs Giants

May 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) bats against the Colorado Rockies during the fifth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Arenado, who the Diamondbacks traded for this offseason, has been one of Arizona's hotter hitters of late, rebounding from an extremely poor start to the 2026 season. He's hitting .271/.351/.459 thus far with seven home runs. His OPS, which sat in the .300s during his early-year struggles, sits at .810.

Though Arenado may not be the superstar he once was, he's become a valuable contributor to the Diamondbacks' recent surge. He's also played solid defense at third base, putting his platinum glove resume to work.

An extended absence for Arenado would clear the way for Fernandez to get more playing time, though it would still be a blow to both the Diamondbacks' offense and defense as it currently stands.

Even if Arenado has not suffered any type of injury that would require a stint on the Injured List, it would not be a surprise to see him given the off day on Wednesday — a day game series finale following a night game Tuesday night.

Arizona has a scheduled off day on Thursday ahead of their three-game series with the Seattle Mariners in Seattle, before eventually coming back home for a four-game series at Chase Field against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

If Arenado does end up missing a larger chunk of time, Fernandez has shown himself to be capable defensively, though the 22-year-old rookie has seen his bat cool off somewhat since his historic MLB debut. He's hitting .264/.295/.364 in his first 149 plate appearances, and has not homered since April 26 against the San Diego Padres.

The Diamondbacks could also opt to bring in No. 10 prospect LuJames Groover, who is a natural third baseman, if they want a different look, and another member of their growing youth movement.