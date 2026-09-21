Nolan Arenado Keeps Diamondbacks Alive in Huge Comeback vs Yankees

A deep fly ball to left off the bat of Nolan Arenado in the fifth inning appeared to be a grand slam, but veered just left of the foul pole as it entered the Arizona Diamondbacks' bullpen.

On the very next pitch, Arenado crushed an inner-half fastball into the left field bleachers for a go-ahead grand slam, making the score 6-4. The D-backs went on to beat the Yankees 8-4.

Arenado said he was "slightly bummed" when he saw the first one go foul.

"I knew I just had to regroup and stay ready. I saw the first two pitches well. So I felt like I could just stay on the heater throughout the at-bat, and luckily I got another one middle-in, and I was able to hit it out," he said.

Nolan Arenado!



His 9th career Grand Slam and 3rd of the season puts the D-backs up 6-4 in the 5th



He tied a franchise record with 3 in a season, and is tied with Yordan Alvarez for the MLB lead. — Jack Sommers (@shoewizard59) September 20, 2026

Arenado's Productive Season One of His Best in Years

Sep 20, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) hits a grand slam during the fifth inning at Chase Field during the game between Arizona Diamondbacks and the New York Yankees. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Arenado, it was his team-leading 27th homer and 78th RBIs of the year. It's also his highest home run total since he hit 30 in 2022 for the St. Louis Cardinals.

The future Hall of Fame third baseman played through an intercostal strain and a sprained thumb this month, but has performed exceptionally well regardless. Over his last 14 games Arenado has hit .380 with six homers and 14 RBI.

Arenado said the intercostal strain has resolved, but he might have aggravated the thumb getting jammed in this game and will have to see if it swells up again.

Geraldo Perdomo had an RBI single in the first, and an RBI triple in the seventh. Corbin Carroll chipped in with an RBI walk and an RBI single as well.

The heroics in the fifth inning were proceeded by a disappointing outing from Corbin Burnes in which he gave up four runs on three homers in a disastrous third inning.

The bullpen came through once again, however, as Ryne Nelson, Justin Martinez, Taylor Clarke, Brandyn Garcia, and Jonathan Loaisiga combined for shutout baseball the rest of the way.

The D-backs improved their record to 82-74. It was their 47th come-from-behind victory, which leads all of MLB.

Due to wins by the Phillies and Padres they were not able to pick up any ground in the Wild Card race, and their elimination number was reduced to 3. Any combination of Phillies wins or D-backs losses totaling three over the final six games would eliminate the D-backs.

The Diamondbacks will fly to Colorado for a three-game series starting Tuesday night. Then the season finishes with three in San Diego.

Practically, the D-backs have to win five or six games and hope the Phillies win no more than one or two of their remaining six against Milwaukee and Tampa Bay.