Poor Zac Gallen Start Continues Negative D-backs Trend vs Cubs

The Arizona Diamondbacks' early-inning difficulties continued on Friday at Wrigley Field, as Arizona fell shy of a comeback victory against the Chicago Cubs by a score of 6-5.

Right-hander Zac Gallen, who exited his last start early after being struck by a comebacker, gave up three runs in the first inning. That set the tone for what would become yet another short, ineffective outing by a D-backs starting pitcher.

Set up with the early deficit, the D-backs fought back with a four-run sixth inning, but could not find a way to plate the tying run.

D-backs' Zac Gallen struggles vs Cubs

Apr 18, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Gallen only managed to complete 3.2 innings on the day, giving up seven hits and three walks in the process, on the way to allowing all six of Chicago's runs.

Though some poor defensive plays did affect Gallen's ultimate length and effectiveness, it was undeniably another unideal performance by a D-backs starter. Gallen threw 57 of his 95 pitches for strikes, and picked up just five whiffs on the day. It was simply not a winning formula for Arizona.

The D-backs' bullpen, to their credit, did manage to keep the contest where it was when Gallen exited.

Ryan Thompson threw 1.1 scoreless innings, Kevin Ginkel had a clean inning, and newly-recalled left-hander Brandyn Garcia looked very effective in his first major league outing of the season, landing 13 of his 20 pitches for strikes in two scoreless innings.

D-backs offense falls just short

Apr 29, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Ildemaro Vargas (6) celebrates in the dugout after Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado’s (28) (not pictured) home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fifth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

After some relatively quiet performances of late from the D-backs' offense, there was no shortage of base traffic for Arizona's hitters on Friday.

Of course none had a better day than Ildemaro Vargas, whose 4-for-4 game helped extend his hit streak to 27 games, dating back to 2025. He is now hitting .404 on the season, which leads the majors now that Vargas is finally considered a qualified hitter.

Geraldo Perdomo had an impressive two-hit game, including a three-run homer in the sixth inning that pulled the D-backs within one run. Gabriel Moreno, who came off the injured list earlier Friday, went 0-for-4. He may need some time to get his swing back after suffering an oblique injury.

Overall, Arizona out-hit the Cubs 11-8, but took just two walks and struck out 13 times. The D-backs will face off against the Cubs again on Saturday, as struggling right-hander Ryne Nelson will seek a bounce-back start.