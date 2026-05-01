Zac Gallen Leads D-backs to Wrigley Field vs Cubs After Injury Scare

The Arizona Diamondbacks, fresh off an ugly series loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, will head to Wrigley Field in Chicago to take on the Cubs in a three-game set before returning to Phoenix.

Arizona fell victim to a pair of blowout losses in their recent series, but remains 16-14, two games over .500. The Cubs are one game out of first place in the NL Central, sitting at an impressive 19-12.

Below are the pitching matchups for the three-game series at Wrigley Field:

D-backs vs Cubs pitching matchups

Friday, May 1: RHP Zac Gallen vs RHP Colin Rea

Apr 12, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Zac Gallen was cruising through his last start in Mexico City, with three strikeouts in three scoreless innings — until he took a comebacker off the shoulder and had to exit early.

Gallen was diagnosed with a right shoulder contusion, but threw a bullpen session not long after and felt good. He appears to have avoided serious injury, and is currently listed as Thursday's starter, barring an unlikely setback.

The righty has pitched to a 3.14 ERA this season, though his peripherals have not been as sparkling. His sharpness in his last start was encouraging prior to his removal, however. Gallen has a career 4.03 ERA against the Cubs, most recently getting tagged for six runs in six innings against Chicago in April of 2025.

Rea, meanwhile, has had mixed results in a hybrid role. He's made three starts and three relief appearances with a 4.61 ERA in the process. Most recently, Rea gave up six runs in 3.1 innings, and he owns a career 5.68 ERA against Arizona.

Saturday, May 2: RHP Ryne Nelson vs LHP Shota Imanaga

Apr 13, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Ryne Nelson (19) throws a second inning pitch against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

No one on the D-backs' pitching staff needs a bounce-back outing more than Ryne Nelson, who has allowed 14 earned runs in his last 5.1 innings. Nelson gave up eight and recorded just one out against the Blue Jays, then gave up six on a pair of homers in Mexico City more recently.

Arizona's best starter in the 2025 season has struggled with his command and been bit by a lack of proficiency with his secondary pitches. Against a tough Cubs offense, that will need to change quickly.

After a rough first start, Shota Imanaga has been very effective for the Cubs this season. He holds a 3.15 ERA and delivered three straight quality starts prior to his most recent outing, where he allowed five runs in 5.1 innings to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Sunday, May 3: RHP Merrill Kelly vs LHP Matthew Boyd

Apr 28, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

It's been a rough start to 2026 for Merrill Kelly, who has a 9.20 ERA after back-to-back poor starts. The command has been the biggest issue, as he's thrown barely 55% of pitches for strikes this season and has 12 walks in 14.2 innings.

There's general confidence that Kelly will get back to his reliable self, but the time for that to begin is now.

Matthew Boyd, in terms of ERA, is the most on-paper favorable matchup for Arizona in this series, though he did most recently blank the D-backs in five innings last season.

But the Cubs lefty has a 7.00 ERA and has not completed the sixth inning yet in 2026. He does, however, have 26 strikeouts in his first 18 innings.