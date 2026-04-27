What D-backs' Uneven Mexico City Series Told Us — And What It Didn't

The Arizona Diamondbacks, somehow, came out of their Mexico City series with a two-game split against the San Diego Padres.

Both games featured seventh-inning meltdowns and multi-run comebacks by one or the other club. It was an uneven series for Arizona, who coupled thrilling comeback energy with unnecessary mistakes.

Here's what the short series told us, and what questions are now stronger than ever:

What D-backs' series split with Padres told us

1: The Diamondbacks still have the chaotic comeback gene

Apr 14, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ildemaro Vargas (6) greeted by catcher James McCann (8) after hitting a three-run home run during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

It almost felt, after watching the D-backs pile on close win after close win, that the wild, multi-run comeback identity was no more. Perhaps that was a positive, given the poor D-backs pitching and defense required in order to need an offensive comeback.

But for as (relatively) stable and low-scoring as the D-backs' previous series wins had looked, Sunday's finale was the epitome of what the Diamondbacks have been: chaotic.

After trailing as much as six runs, Arizona engineered bursts of six and four runs apiece in the seventh and eighth innings of Sunday's game. For as poor as Ryne Nelson and the defense performed up to that point, it quickly became a classic D-backs comeback victory.

2: Defensive mistakes are severely costing the D-backs

Apr 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo against the Chicago White Sox at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks pride themselves on being a sharp defensive team. In the earlier portion of the season, it looked like they had returned to that solid defense. But this series was an ugly look in that department.

The D-backs committed an eye-popping three errors in game two, including a crucial missed double play by Geraldo Perdomo that helped turn the seventh inning into a nightmare frame — and injured Arizona's shortstop in the process.

In game two, a misplayed ground ball by Vargas (which was not ruled a technical error) turned into a run. A two-out ground ball to Jose Fernandez sailed into the dugout to put the tying run at second base in the eighth inning of that game, though it would not ultimately haunt Arizona.

But four errors (and five overall defensive lapses) in two games is not D-backs baseball. Free baserunners turn into free runs at an alarming rate, and cost multiple pitches to erase. This is not a sustainable defensive pace if Arizona wants to continue winning.

Questions remaining after series split vs Padres

1: Can the D-backs weather the injury storm?

Apr 12, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen (23) looks on after leaving the game against the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Mexico City was not kind to the D-backs in terms of health.

Right-hander Zac Gallen was hit in the shoulder by a comebacker and forced to exit after three innings. Perdomo suffered an ankle sprain that held him out of game two. And Adrian Del Castillo was hit in the hand by a fastball on a foul tip, suffering a dislocated finger.

These are not merely minor contributors. Arizona's everyday shortstop, rotation-leading starter and left-handed DH are all now in question.

Though manager Torey Lovullo seems optimistic about both Gallen and Perdomo avoiding lengthy absences, there may be a tough stretch ahead if either are required to miss significant time. And without Gabriel Moreno, the loss of Del Castillo even further depletes the catcher group.

How Arizona performs in the potential absence of these players will tell a lot about this team.

2: What's going wrong for Ryne Nelson?

Apr 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Ryne Nelson in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ryne Nelson gave up eight runs against one single out in his last start. Though Sunday's game was certainly better than that, Nelson once again did not look sharp.

His ERA is up to 7.71 after he surrendered six runs in five innings in game two, including two home runs. He threw fastballs for over two-thirds of his pitches and struggled with leaving his secondary pitches in hittable locations.

Nelson has struggled like this in the past, and came out of it looking like a different pitcher. But he will need to find a way to lean on his entire arsenal more reliably, or hitters will continue to sit on his fastball — as deadly as that offering may be.