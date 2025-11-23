Reliever's Short D-backs Tenure Is Perfect Example of 2025's Woes

It took a truly mountainous pile of players for the injury-riddled 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks to muscle their way through a disappointing (and, at times, confusing) season.

With so many injuries and performance-related issues relating to both the pitching staff and the rotation, Arizona had to turn to a plethora of journeyman acquisitions.

One such acquisition — that truly encapsulates the struggles of the D-backs' 2025 season — is veteran right-hander Tayler Scott.

Arizona Diamondbacks 2025 Player Review: Tayler Scott

Tayler Scott 2025 and career statistics. | Alex D'Agostino

Scott was one of Arizona's numerous mid-season journeyman signings. After he was designated for assignment by the Houston Astros, the D-backs picked him up on a minor league contract on May 31.

Scott would not make an appearance with Arizona until June 10, where he turned in a scoreless ining of relief against the Seattle Mariners.

After that initial outing, Scott made five more appearances. Four of those five were multi-inning affairs.

Unfortunately, Scott was simply not much of an effective arm for the D-backs. In a year that Ariozna required more than the average number of pitchers, Scott was the perfect example of how dire those needs became.

Certainly, the veteran righty stepped up and provided length when the D-backs needed it most. Alongside others who performed that same service, Scott's ERA does not represent the value he brought to the team, but his on-field results were undeniably poor.

Three of his six Arizona appearances resulted in multiple runs being scored. He allowed 34 hits and 18 walks over just 27.1 innings.

After a three-run, two homer affair against the Miami Marlins, Scott was designated for assignment by the D-backs. He was re-signed by the Astros and made one appearance for Houston — giving up five runs over 1.2 innings.

Tayler Scott: 2026 Outlook

Barring something entirely unforeseen, Scott won't be a reunion candidate for the D-backs. His baseball journey will likely continue elsewhere, as he chose to depart Houston's organization and test free agency this offseason.

It's not as if Scott was a main culprit of Arizona's woes to any extent, but the righty veteran served as an example of just how intense the D-backs' bullpen crunch was. Arizona was so strapped for bullpen arms, they began to need inning coverage more than anything else.

Scott may not have been effective, but he did provide that length for a brief period.

