1 Bizarre Stat That Perfectly Sums Up Diamondbacks' Offensive Woes

The Arizona Diamondbacks' offense has not just been below its usual standard. It's been nearly unrecognizable from it's previous iterations.

That's been apparent from the run totals, the drop in team OPS, and the overall results — not to mention, the fact that the D-backs have scored more than five runs just twice in their last seven games. But those not the numbers that stands out the most.

On Friday, D-backs manager Torey Lovullo had a different number to share: 400. The Diamondbacks (prior to their 3-1 loss to the New York Mets Friday night, of course), had seen an unbelievable 400 fewer pitches through their first 36 games than they had seen at the same time in 2025.

That 2025 season, of course, saw Arizona post a fifth-best .758 OPS and seventh-best .325 on-base percentage as a team. They scored the sixth-most runs in baseball, as well.

"It was alarming," Lovullo said of noticing the 400-pitch discrepancy.

"I get a lot of information and I just kind of sift through the things that really make the most sense to me. That was the one that I saw, that we were 400 pitches less this year than we were last year."

Diamondbacks' offense not seeing enough pitches

May 6, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte reacts after grounding out in the fourth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks have been chasing at an immense rate this season, much more so than prior. They came into Friday's game with a 25% chase rate, which was the worst in the major leagues. They also ranked 29th in walks and on-base percentage.

As a result, base traffic has, logically, plummeted. Though sometimes ambushing a pitcher can be productive, the D-backs are instead providing quick outs on inopportune pitches. They're getting fewer men on base and seeing fewer RISP chances, too.

"We're not getting nearly as many guys on base. I'm not saying I want hitters to go up there and walk, but good hitters walk because they check off on pitches," Lovullo said.

The hope, of course, is for a lineup-wide improvement. But the D-backs also hope newly-called-up top prospect Ryan Waldschmidt can help with working those deep at-bats. Waldschmidt's eye and plate

But ultimately, it has to be a full-team approach. The D-backs have proven they can do damage to hittable pitches, but they simply aren't waiting to get to that ideal pitch.

But the change won't happen overnight, of course.

"The reason why I was saying it is that we can't make up for 400 pitches in one game," Lovullo said. "This is a process. This is going to take a long time. We've got to be patient with it."