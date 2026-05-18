Diamondbacks' Win Over Rockies Was Encouraging in More Than 1 Way
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The Arizona Diamondbacks did their best to make Sunday's finale against the Colorado Rockies interesting, but the Diamondbacks were able to hold on for a needed 8-6 win and a series victory over their NL West opponents at Coors Field.
After Sunday's game began in a weather delay due to rain and lightning in the Denver area, Arizona burst out to an early lead. That nearly dissipated after a stressful outing by right-hander Brandon Pfaadt, but the Diamondbacks held on.
Although a close-call win over the Rockies at Coors Field might not sound like the most impressive feat of all time, there were multiple reasons to be encouraged. Here they are:
Corbin Carroll finds his swing
The Diamondbacks' struggling offense has been a spot of serious concern, and it's particularly affected the top few hitters in the order. Corbin Carroll had been on one such slide, but crushed a pair of home runs in a 2-for-4, three-RBI game Sunday.
Neither of Carroll's homers were cheap, as they traveled 431 and 448 feet, respectively. Some allowance must be made for the Coors Field elevation, but the two homers were certainly no wall-scrapers. They were his first two long balls since May 7.
"I think those just happen," Carroll said postgame, speaking to Jody Jackson of D-backs.TV. "Not trying to do too much, just right now trying to keep it really simple, hunt good pitches and control the strike zone and try to put some good swings on them."
Carroll also walked — his ninth base on balls in the past six games. That, too, is encouraging to see from Carroll, who has been chasing at an increased rate this year.
"I think I've realized that teams are pitching me a little tough," he said. "I just don't want to give away at-bats searching for the big hit. I just want to take what they're giving."
Michael Soroka continues hot stretch
Right-hander Michael Soroka threw another impressive start. He was bit for three doubles and two earned runs in the fourth, but was otherwise dominant over 5.2 innings, striking out eight batters with six hits and two walks allowed.
The win awarded to Arizona's righty is now his sixth of the season. He's 6-2, and holds a 3.49 ERA as a member of the Diamondbacks, with his trademark slurve and zone-focused approach working wonders for Arizona's rotation.
Soroka has been worth every penny of his $7.5 million contract thus far.
Paul Sewald bounces back
One of the tougher things to do as a closer is bounce back from a brutal blown save. After Paul Sewald blew his first save in Texas four days prior, Sewald got back on the mound and threw strikes, earning a nearly-clean ninth-inning save.
Sewald did issue a walk, thanks in part to an extremely borderline ABS challenge, but avoided disaster and landed 11 of his 16 pitches for strikes.
Though long-term concerns about Sewald's viability may not be totally alleviated, it's a good sign that he was able to prevent his season from spiraling after one bad outing.
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An Arizona native, Alex D'Agostino is the Publisher and credentialed reporter for Arizona Diamondbacks On SI. He previously served as Deputy Editor for Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Cardinals On SI and covered both teams for FanSided. Alex also writes for PHNX Sports. Follow Alex on X/Twitter @AlexDagAZ.Follow alexdagaz