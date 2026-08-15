Torey Lovullo Addresses Concerning Diamondbacks Trend

The Arizona Diamondbacks have had issues with situational hitting nearly all season. It's hasn't just a frustrating aspect of the Diamondbacks' offense. It's begun to cost them games.

Arizona, in general, has not hit exceptionally well with runners in scoring position. The Diamondbacks rank 24th out of 30 clubs with a .241 batting average with runners in scoring position.

But beyond simple RISP splits, the D-backs have had an even more frustrating wrinkle thrown in to their lack of situational production.

With runners at third base, specifically, Arizona came into Friday with an abysmal .165 batting average, which ranks dead last among major league clubs.

That very inability cost the D-backs a potential win against the Dodgers, as they stranded Corbin Carroll — the winning run — at third in the ninth inning with less than two outs. It also appeared against the Rockies in game three, when Arizona left the bases loaded on three separate occasions and lost by two runs.

On Friday, manager Torey Lovullo addressed this offensive issue, speaking with Arizona Sports 98.7's Burns & Gambo Show.

Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo on situational hitting

Jul 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo (left) and bench coach Jeff Banister (right) talk in the dugout before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's what Lovullo had to say about the large number of stranded runners and Arizona's approach with men in scoring position:

"When we [strand runners], it just makes all of us uncomfortable. Building the inning is something that we talk about. We feel like that is the most important thing, and then finishing the deal and closing it up and getting the job done is the final piece of that puzzle.

"Whether the guys try to do too much, come out of their approach, early count out, swinging at a pitcher's pitch, we want to get super stubborn and continue to do the things that help us build those innings and put us in that spot."

"Just to pull back, step out of the box, take a deep breath and understand how you're going to get work, what is the pitcher trying to do to you to get you to make an easy out."

Jul 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt (15) in the batting cage before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lovullo pointed out a particular instance in which rookie outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt hit into an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded, which squandered an opportunity to tie the game, or at least chip away at the Rockies' 6-4 lead.

"I think a young guy is going to go up there and try to impact the ball, and he hit the pitcher's pitch and ground it right into the double play to end the inning," Lovullo said.

"I think if you learn from it, and that's what we've started to talk about with Waldy, is be patient, get the ball out over the plate, extend, stay in the middle of the diamond, and get the job done that way instead of trying to get the ball up top and hit a grand slam."

Regardless, the Diamondbacks are going to have to find a way to cash in some more of those potential runs if they want to stay alive in the tightening playoff chase.