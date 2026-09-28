Torey Lovullo Addresses Future With D-backs after Playoff Elimination

The Arizona Diamondbacks' season is over. They will miss the playoffs for the third straight season, despite finishing the 2026 campaign 10 games over .500 at 86-76.

And with that comes speculation regarding the job status of manager Torey Lovullo. Lovullo's contract is expiring, and there have been no reports as to whether or not the Diamondbacks will extend him or let him walk.

In general, the thought was that Lovullo needed to get his team to the postseason to be retained. Team President and CEO Derrick Hall later said the situation is not quite that black and white, however.

On the final day of the 2026 season, following Arizona's elimination from playoff contention and a 9-4 loss to the San Diego Padres, Lovullo touched on the subject moving forward. Here's what he had to say:

Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo on his job status moving forward

Sep 20, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo (17) during the first inning at Chase Field during the game between Arizona Diamondbacks and the New York Yankees. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lovullo had this to say about the situation:

"I probably compartmentalized it and pushed it aside and just told myself be present for these guys and be available," he said. "My status should be minimized inside of that clubhouse. When it's time to get to it, it'll happen. But until this point, I don't know where it's at.

"I have some decisions to make. I have some things to think about, as do the D-backs, and where it goes from here. I don't know."

Lovullo did, however, say he would like to remain with the Diamondbacks, if possible.

"Arizona's my home. I love Arizona, and the people and the fans are spectacular. The group that I work for is amazing. I love being around them every single day, and I don't want that to change, and I want to win a world championship with this organization, but I want to be wanted."

"I just want to be wanted, and I'll leave it at that."

Lovullo later clarified that he does not necessarily feel unwanted, however.

"I've never felt unwanted. I just feel like there's a portion of this that at times spins out of control that we aren't a good organization and we don't do things right here.

"I just want people to know how important doing it right is every single day, and we do it that way. I want this baseball community to be proud of what we do. I've never felt unwanted, but there's some decisions that need to be made, and it's gotten this far, so I don't know what's going on. Once I figure that out, if it works in my favor, I do want to be wanted."

Lovullo has managed the Diamondbacks for 10 seasons. He holds a 750-768 overall record, posting a winning season in six of those 10 years. Arizona will have a decision to make, as will Lovullo.