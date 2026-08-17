Torey Lovullo's Job Security Reportedly Could Hinge on One Thing

The Arizona Diamondbacks have one of the longest-tenured managers in all of Major League Baseball. But that may not continue into the 2027 season — whatever that season may look like.

Torey Lovullo has been at the helm in Arizona ahead of the 2017 season, when he and GM Mike Hazen arrived in Arizona simultaneously. Only Dave Roberts of the Dodgers and Kevin Cash of the Rays have been with their clubs longer.

Lovullo survived a 110-loss season in 2021, and helped lead the Diamondbacks back to the World Series just two years following that rock-bottom campaign.

But the D-backs also haven't made it back to the Postseason since, though they're in a strong enough position to end that drought this year. At 66-59, the D-backs are just on the edge of the final Wild Card berth.

And according to a new report, that result may be the very thing that determine's Lovullo's future.

Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo needs to make playoffs in 2026

Jul 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo (left) and bench coach Jeff Banister (right) talk in the dugout before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USA Today insider Bob Nightengale dove into the topic of managers on the hot seat in his recent column. Lovullo was one of the managers mentioned in that update. According to Nightengale, Lovullo's job security will likely hinge on his ability to get Arizona back to playoff baseball.

"Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, barring a dramatic change, likely must make the playoffs to keep his job. He’s in the final year of his contract, and there have been no talks about an extension," Nightengale writes.

"He was saved once before by GM Mike Hazen, who is close friends with Lovullo, but Hazen may be unable to stop a firing this time if the D-backs miss the playoffs for the eighth time in the past nine years with a franchise-high payroll."

For his 10-season career in Arizona, Lovullo has a 730-751 record as manager. That is inflated by the poor 2021 season, of course. As such, he is a polarizing figure among Diamondbacks fans — that's part of the job description of being a major league manager.

It's clear that Arizona's clubhouse, front office and ownership like what the veteran skipper has brought to the Diamondbacks. If Arizona opts not to retain Lovullo, they would be losing a high-quality manager who has done more with less more often than not.

But it would also be an understandable outcome.

Baseball, like any professional sport, is ultimately a results business, and the D-backs have not had much in the way of tangible results barring the 2023 pennant run. A playoff appearance would justify bringing back a positive-impact manager, but to sit on the outside again could force changes to be made.