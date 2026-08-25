Torey Lovullo Apologized to Cubs Over Sign-Stealing Confrontation

Sign stealing, when done without illegal technology, is allowed in major league baseball. But the Arizona Diamondbacks were still frustrated by it on Monday night int he midst of a 7-0 blowout loss to the Chicago Cubs.

During the fifth inning of Monday's game, D-backs coaches — including bench coach Jeff Banister, pitching coach Brian Kaplan and manager Torey Lovullo — were seen having a heated exchange with the Cubs' dugout.

As it turned out, the issue stemmed from Cubs third-base coach Quintin Berry, who starter Merrill Kelly thought was relaying signs to Cubs hitters regarding Kelly's pitch selection or location.

Diamondbacks and Cubs dugouts exchanging wordspic.twitter.com/Pcn2eMpv38 — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 25, 2026

Since Berry was within the legal boundaries of the third-base coach's box, and was not utilizing illegal methods or tech, it was not considered a violation of any MLB rules.

Lovullo, after speaking with MLB Senior Vice President Michael Hill, said the Cubs were operating well within their rights.

In fact, Lovullo said he apologized to Cubs manager and former Diamondbacks franchise legend Craig Counsell for the incident.

Diamondbacks' Lovullo apologizes to Cubs' Counsell

Aug 2, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo (17) talks to umpire Lance Barksdale (23) during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's what Lovullo had to say regarding the incident (via Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports):

"I talked to the league and there's just a very slippery interpretation according to what I remember being said in a lot of meetings leading up to this season with the new base coaching boxes.

"I thought it was supposed to be kept between the white lines. I spoke to Mike Hill today. It was a fantastic conversation. He gave me the fastest version that the third base coach and first base coach could do whatever they want as long as they are inside of the dimensions of the base coaching box.

"So I stand corrected and had a chance to call [Counsell] and apologize to him and told him that we were wrong and they were doing everything right," Lovullo said.

Torey Lovullo said he called Cubs manager Craig Counsell to apologize for last night after receiving clarification of the rules.



The focus is now addressing how Merrill Kelly was tipping pitches.



"It's up to us to fix it, and we're doing that right now." pic.twitter.com/Cty9CX59Lb — Alex Weiner (@alexjweiner) August 25, 2026

Lovullo noted that Kelly had been tipping his pitches, and that the new focus would be to address that issue internally.

Kelly pitched 5.2 innings on Tuesday and gave up three runs (one inherited), though a poor night from the Diamondbacks' bullpen and offense were ultimately what helped stick him with the loss. It has not been the easiest season for the veteran righty, who holds a 5.35 ERA through 24 starts (134.1 innings).

But it would appear, for the moment, that there is no bad blood now between the two teams. Chicago did not violate any rules, and though there were plenty of heated words exchanged, there was no physical altercation, nor any ejections doled out.