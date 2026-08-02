The Diamondbacks Just Sent Their GM a Perfect Deadline Message

The Arizona Diamondbacks just won a baseball game. It was anything but smooth. It was ugly, gritty and exhausting. And it was the perfect message to send GM Mike Hazen, less than two full days ahead of the August 3 Trade Deadline.

Arizona won 12-8 to take the first two games of their final pre-deadline series against the Cleveland Guardians. After neither club's starter was able to complete five innings, a bullpen battle commenced. And that's when the contest got dirty.

Diamondbacks' bullpen blowup highlights Deadline needs

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Paul Sewald (38) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals at Chase Field in Phoenix, on July 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks' bullpen, after lefty starter Kohl Drake threw four innings of two-run baseball, was not exactly steady. They would go on to allow six earned runs on the night and turn what was once a 10-2 game into one that was within grand slam range.

Five of those six runs were charged to former closer Paul Sewald, whose first taste of low leverage in 2026 could not have gone much worse. He allowed a solo homer on his first pitch and could not record one out. Kevin Ginkel was tasked with cleaning up a mess, but Ginkel allowed all three inherited runners to score.

But the Diamondbacks worked their way out of it, as their offense tacked on some insurance and Jonathan Loaisiga got the final three outs.

The win helped ensure Arizona's status as at least a moderate buyer. They will head to the deadline no worse than six games over .500 — potentially seven with a sweep — and, importantly in possession of a playoff berth.

Though Hazen and the D-backs will be a bit limited by the Competitive Balance Tax threshold, there won't be much excuse to not make some additions to a needy roster. Saturday's game did nothing if not underline, highlight, and re-underline Arizona's biggest need: pitching — particularly bullpen.

Jul 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Ryan Thompson (81) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The blowup by Sewald accentuated the need for a reliever, and potentially two. The D-backs' closer-by-committee approach and looming return of Justin Martinez makes it so that a ninth-inning-specific arm is not necessarily what they'll have to target, specifically.

What they do need is another left-handed reliever, to allow Brandyn Garcia to take on his share of that closer committee more freely, and potentially another middle-inning arm. The need for a starting pitcher is not lost on Drake and his short outing, either.

Yes, Arizona could use a bat, as well. They may still be able to find a low-cost option to add some slug to the middle of their order. But pitching is always a premium, regardless of how much depth a team may think it has. Saturday night's win was the underline to that statement.

The Diamondbacks are showing their ability to contend. But they need relief help, above all else.