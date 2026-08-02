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Inside The Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks and Guardians Game Enters Weather Delay

The game has been delayed.
Alex D'Agostino|
Jul 29, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) throws in the outfield before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Jul 29, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) throws in the outfield before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Arizona Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Celveland Guardians are in a rain delay on Sunday, in the finale of a three-game series.

Rain had been coming and going throughout the early innings, though it had not become severe enough to warrant a full-on delay. But in the midst of the top of the sixth inning, with two outs and Diamondbacks runners at the corners, the tarp eventually made its way onto the field.

Arizona is currently trailing, 5-0, after right-hander Merrill Kelly gave up five runs in five innings.

Diamondbacks-Guardians enters rain delay

Jul 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Tim Tawa (13) congratulates catche
Jul 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Tim Tawa (13) congratulates catcher Gabriel Moreno (14) after Moreno scored a run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As of this writing, play is expected to resume at 1:50 p.m. Arizona time, according to MLB's Steve Gilbert.

The Diamondbacks had not recorded a hit or a baserunner against Guardians starter Gavin Williams until the sixth inning. Outfielder Tim Tawa attempted an unsuccessful bunt, which caused plenty of angst on the part of the Guardians.

Tawa collected the first hit one pitch later on a full swing, but that didn't stop benches from clearing as the tarp came out on the field. Eventually, the two clubs dispersed without any real damage being done.

The Diamondbacks have already taken two out of three games in Cleveland after a 4-1 comeback victory in game one and a 12-8 heavyweight bout in game two. Arizona will finish their final pre-Deadline game in possession of a Wild Card berth regardless of the outcome of Sunday's game.

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Alex D'Agostino
ALEX D'AGOSTINO

An Arizona native, Alex D'Agostino is the Publisher and credentialed reporter for Arizona Diamondbacks On SI. He previously served as Deputy Editor for Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Cardinals On SI and covered both teams for FanSided. Alex also writes for PHNX Sports. Follow Alex on X/Twitter @AlexDagAZ.

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