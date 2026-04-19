Exciting D-backs Rookie Gets First Start at Shortstop vs Blue Jays

The Arizona Diamondbacks are going with a different look to their defensive alignment for Sunday afternoon's finale against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Starting shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, who played a rough, mistake-filled game in Saturday night's win, will get a day off — as manager Torey Lovullo had alluded to in Saturday's postgame presser.

With Perdomo out of the lineup, Arizona is turning to its electric rookie to start at shortstop for the first time this season — infielder Jose Fernandez.

Jose Fernandez getting some ground ball work at shortstop.



Fernandez is starting at short for the first time in the majors today. pic.twitter.com/YdME585E3r — Alex D’Agostino (@AlexDagAZ) April 19, 2026

Diamondbacks' Jose Fernandez gets start at shortstop

Apr 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Jose Fernandez against the Detroit Tigers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Fernandez is, of course, a natural shortstop. He manned that position for a large portion of his career in the minor leagues, and even played three innings at the position as a reserve during Arizona's ugly 17-2 blowout loss to the Atlanta Braves — coming in in the seventh inning.

But to start, and presumably, play the full nine innings at shortstop, is a much different task. Fernandez has spent almost the entirety of his defensive innings at third base and first base this season, and has been rangey, athletic and proficient at both of those spots.

It would not be a shock to see Fernandez turn in a sturdy defensive showing at short, though the position is demanding in a different way from first and third, and mistakes may very well be in the cards for the 22-year-old.

The D-backs' full lineup for Sunday's game is as follows:

2B Ketel Marte RF Corbin Carroll SS Jose Fernandez LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. DH Adrian Del Castillo 1B Ildemaro Vargas 3B Nolan Arenado C James McCann CF Alek Thomas

Marte is starting his first game at second base since he was scratched against the Orioles with back tightness. Lovullo said that Marte's issue — though appearing to be minor — was often felt while turning double plays.

The plan was for Marte to get back to second base on Sunday, and that is the case, barring a late change.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who made his impressive 7.5-month return from ACL surgery Saturday night, is back in left field for the second straight game. He was lifted for Jorge Barrosa as a defensive replacement late in Saturday's win.

Ryne Nelson makes fifth start of the season

Apr 13, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Ryne Nelson (19) throws a first inning pitch against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Right-hander Ryne Nelson seemed to find his groove a bit in his last two starts after a rough advent to the 2026 season. His four-seam fastball, though varying a bit in velocity, has been effective, as he's allowed three runs (only two earned) in his last 11 innings of work.

Nelson has a career 2.45 ERA in three starts against the Blue Jays, most recently allowing one run over 5.2 innings in June of 2025.

It'll be a tough matchup for Arizona, however. Toronto will have its ace on the mound in Kevin Gausman.

Gausman has a 2.42 ERA thus far this season and a career 6-2 record with a 3.23 ERA against Arizona. Most recently, however (on the same day Nelson made his last start against the Blue Jays), the D-backs lit up Toronto's right-hander for seven runs in 4.1 innings.