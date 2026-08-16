What Diamondbacks' Big Series Win over Braves Means for Playoff Hopes

The Arizona Diamondbacks are many things. What they have not been — lately, at least — is predictable.

Most would not have predicted Arizona to stare down the Los Angeles Dodgers, take two of three and win the season series over MLB's strongest club for the first time since 2018 just a handful of days ago.

After seeing that performance against LA, most would not have predicted the Diamondbacks to somehow drop two out of three games at home immediately following to the basement-dwelling Colorado Rockies.

And so, the cycle reset again. The Diamondbacks went out on the road to Atlanta to take on another one of MLB's most difficult clubs. They earned an unexpected — but emphatic — series win over the Braves, and were a couple of poor pitches away from a potential sweep.

With those two wins, the Diamondbacks are now 66-59. Here's where they now stand in the payoff race, and what it means as the season continues to grow long.

What series win over Braves means for D-backs' playoff hopes

Aug 16, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) runs to the dugout during the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winning the series over the Braves is not an unimportant development.

Taking down a division leader and a surefire contender come October not only shows the Diamondbacks are capable of hanging with the top teams in MLB, it continues to and to their win total. There is no such thing as an unproductive win to a playoff contender.

However, since the Braves are firmly locked in atop the NL East, this series does not mean much in terms of standings or tiebreakers. In fact, the Diamondbacks are currently on the outside looking in, siting half a game back of the San Diego Padres, whose game was delayed due to rain.

If San Diego loses, Arizona will be back in the third and final Wild Card spot. If they win, the D-backs will sit outside the playoff picture. Such is the nature of a tightly-contested National League Wild Card environment. The Phillies are poised to gain even further ground, currently in the second Wild Card spot.

The Diamondbacks do have a bit of a lead on the next team up in the Miami Marlins, who are 63-61, but those types of gaps can quickly evaporate, and the D-backs have already lost three of their six scheduled games against the Marlins.

Arizona has done an admirable job remaining firmly in contention, but time is beginning to tick, with less than six weeks remaining in the regular season. While there are still no such thing as a must-win series at this point in the year, every win — or loss — will matter to a degree moving forward.