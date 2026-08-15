Why Lars Nootbaar Hasn't Made a Big Impact on Diamondbacks Yet

The Arizona Diamondbacks have needed some offensive help this season, and the hope was recently-acquired outfielder Lars Nootbaar might have been able to provide some of said help.

Arizona traded for Nootbaar at the 2026 Deadline. He was their only acquisition at this year's Deadline, much to the dismay of some fans. The Diamondbacks had to give up right-hander Daniel Eagen, left-hander Sandro Santana and a player to be named later to get Nootbaar.

But so far, Nootbaar has not quite been able to provide the spark that was needed from the left-handed batter's box. Arizona has still had difficulties producing runs — particularly against right-handed pitching this year.

Nootbaar, meanwhile, has gone just 4-for-27 (.148) as a member of the D-backs, with just one extra-base hit and no homers.

Manager Torey Lovullo, speaking to Arizona Sports 98.7's Burns & Gambo Show, addressed Nootbaar's struggles in his early days as a Diamondback.

Torey Lovullo adresses lack of production from Lars Nootbaar

Aug 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Lars Nootbaar (21) walks off after striking out against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) in the fourth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's what the D-backs' manager had to say:

"We identified him as a guy that would fit right into our lineup, and he fits our offensive profile, which is see pitches, get on base in different ways. We like slug. We like base hits, but he's patient, waiting for the pitch that he wants," Lovullo said.

"I think what happened to Lars was he came in as the one guy that was going to be able to turn our season around. I don't think we need a whole turnaround. We just need him to be giving us his input, the correct input, which is controlling counts and being the best version of himself."

Despite the lack of base hits, Nootbaar has been finding his way on base. He's walked seven times and only punched out five times in his first nine games. It's not that his at-bat quality is poor. The results simply aren't coming, yet.

"He's been fine. There's a little bit of transition tax here on everybody that shifts into a new organization," Lovullo said.

"It takes you a little while to get grounded, but we want that to happen as soon as possible. ... He doesn't have to come in and be a savior to clean everything up and get us over the top to win a World Series."

"I had a small discussion with him the other day about fitting in and just doing your job. Just be one of 13. We know what you're capable of doing, and when you do that, you're going to be patient, see pitches, and your hits are going to fall that way."

The Diamondbacks do need to start seeing some production out of Nootbaar beyond the bases on balls. After all, they'll lose outfielder Max Kepler — the only other left-handed bat not named Corbin Carroll — if they make the postseason.