Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo delivered some tough news during his daily media session regarding the health of one of the key pitchers the team was counting on getting back.

A.J. Puk is Shut Down for the Remainder of 2026

Jul 5, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher A.J. Puk gets ready to play the Kansas City Royals at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left-hand reliever A.J. Puk went down with an elbow injury last April that ultimately required internal brace surgery in June of 2026 (a form of elbow ligament repair). It was expected that Puk would return before the 2026 All-Star break, but he suffered a setback with a left capsule sprain during his rehab.

After a lengthy shutdown period and multiple second opinions, it was determined he will not be able to pitch again this year.

"A.J. has been shut down for the year, so he will just rest and recover through the rest of this year through the offseason and get ready for a very healthy 2027," Lovullo said.

Lovullo said that he knew about five days ago but did not reveal to press until he had a chance to connect with Puk.

"It's not something you guys just hear and say, okay, it's done. There's a big moment. It's big news. And he worked as hard as he possibly could, and it just didn't work out for him this year," said Lovullo.

Left unsaid during the press conference is the fact that Puk is a free agent after this season. It was hoped that Puk would return and be able to help shore up the bullpen during the season. But that never came to fruition for the pitcher or the team. It highlights the uncertainty and fragility of plans based on the return of injured players.

The D-backs entered the season without a lefty in the bullpen, and had to wait for Brandyn Garcia to work out his control issues before calling him up. Garcia has been outstanding ever since coming up however (2.03 ERA, 36 strikeouts in 31 innings).

The other lefty the team has called upon, Philip Abner, has not had nearly that kind of success. Recently called up for the fifth time this year, Abner has appeared in six games and thrown 12.1 innings, posting a 6.57 ERA.

Not having Puk alongside Garcia has put a big dent in the D-backs bullpen plans. They did not acquire any bullpen arms at the trade deadline. The D-backs are in the middle of a tight NL Wild Card race and could have really used the reinforcements.

Puk came to the Diamondbacks in a trade with the Miami Marlins on July 25, 2024 in exchange for prospects Deyvison De Los Santos and Andrew Pintar. Puk was thoroughly dominant, pitching to a 1.32 ERA in 27.1 innings pitched while striking out 43 and walking just five.

Thrust into a co-closer role with Justin Martinez to start 2025, he pitched in eight games and recorded four saves while posting a 3.38 ERA. In total Puk has a 1.78 ERA in 35.1 innings pitched as a Diamondback.

It appears his time with the D-backs could be over now, as Puk will head into free agency available to the highest bidder.