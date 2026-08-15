What Brandon Pfaadt Just Keeps Doing is Difficult to Believe

It feels like an automatic result at this point. Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Brandon Pfaadt takes the mound in a big game and fires six-plus scoreless innings.

If that feels familiar, that's because it has been. Pfaadt, with his seven shutout frames on Friday night, has now not allowed an earned run in 32.2 innings. The last earned run he's given up came in the first inning of a July 23 game against the Cardinals in St. Louis.

Since then, Pfaadt has been nearly perfect. Only one unearned run stands in the way of a true scoreless streak, but that hasn't made what he's done in recent weeks any less impressive.

Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt adds to earned run streak vs Braves

Aug 14, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; home plate umpire Roberto Ortiz (40) checks the glove and hands of Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandon Pfaadt (32) during the game against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pfaadt turned in a seven-inning shutout for the second straight game, but this one might have been his most dominant overall start of the year.

The 27-year-old right-hander allowed only two base hits — both singles — and did not issue a single base on balls. He landed 64 of his 87 pitches for strikes, working efficiently all game.

But what was different in this game was his strikeout stuff. Pfaadt has been pitching almost exclusively to contact lately; it's worked quite well. But Pfaadt picked up 13 whiffs, leading to seven strikeouts. That was his highest strikeout total in a start for the entire season. He had Braves batters fooled for the near entirety of his outing.

Pfaadt, who had an ERA near 6.00 prior to his option to Triple-A, now has an exceptional 3.11 ERA for the full season. He has a 1.32 ERA since he returned from the minor leagues.

Though Pfaadt was pulled at just 87 pitches, Arizona's bullpen held up their end of the bargain on Friday night. Right-hander Juan Morillo pitched a scoreless eighth, stranding a leadoff single in the process.

It was then up to Brandyn Garcia, who picked up his fourth save of the year with a dominant two-strikeout ninth inning to make a thin 2-0 lead stand up. Garcia has a 2.06 ERA on the year as one of the more prominent members of Arizona's closer committee.

Diamondbacks' offensive struggles continue

Aug 3, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tim Tawa (13) prepares to bat against the San Diego Padres in the eighth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks did not struggle to gain base traffic. Geraldo Perdomo went 4-for-5 and Corbin Carroll went 2-for-4. In total, the D-backs picked up 11 base hits.

And yet, in a familiar, ugly manner, the D-backs stranded 10 of those baserunners. they went an abysmal 0-for-14 with runners in scoring position. They will need that to improve soon as they continue to chase a playoff spot.

An RBI groundout in the first inning off Chris Sale was the only run on the board for Arizona until the ninth inning, when Tim Tawa crushed a solo shot for an insurance run.