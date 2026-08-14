Diamondbacks Reveal Lineup to Combat Chris Sale in Game 1 vs Braves

Following a tough series loss to the Colorado Rockies and a much-needed off day, the Arizona Diamondbacks are set to take on the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves for three games.

First pitch on Friday night is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Eastern time, or 4:15 p.m. local Arizona time.

This won't be an easy task for the Diamondbacks. Not only is the Braves' lineup dangerous, but they'll have to take on one of the top-end veteran aces across the major leagues in Chris Sale.

Arizona has fared better against southpaws than righties this year, but Sale is not your traditional left-hander.

Let's take a look at the right-hand heavy batting order for Friday night's contest between National League contenders.

Diamondbacks set lineup for game one vs Braves

Aug 6, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) hits an RBI single against the San Diego Padres during the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's what the D-backs' lineup looks like:

SS Geraldo Perdomo RF Corbin Carroll C Gabriel Moreno 2B Ketel Marte 3B Nolan Arenado 1B Ildemaro Vargas CF Tim Tawa DH Tyler Locklear LF Ryan Waldschmidt

This order consists of mostly right-handed and switch-hitting bats. Corbin Carroll is the only true left-handed hitter, with both outfielders Max Kepler and Lars Nootbaar sitting against Sale. Tyler Locklear will get a taste of the DH slot, while the switch-hitting Ildemaro Vargas and his plus glove remain at first base.

The Diamondbacks have hammered left-handed pitching to the tune of a .790 team OPS. Not only is that exceptional, it ranks second in the major leagues. Only the Chicago Cubs fare better against southpaws.

And yet, on the flipside, the D-backs rank second to last against right-handed pitching, with an OPS of 685. That's only better than the Los Angeles Angels at .685. Arizona needs more from its offense in general, particularly with runners in scoring position.

Chris Sale takes on Brandon Pfaadt

Aug 8, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale (51) pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lefty or not, Sale's 2026 season offers plenty of concern for an opposing offense. He's pitched to a 2.20 ERA this season, backed by a 3.11 expected ERA and 2.40 FIP.

It hasn't been pure luck; Sale is just as terrifying an arm to face as ever. He's only allowed more than three earned runs in one start this season — back on April 6 against the Angels, ironically enough.

But the Diamondbacks are putting their own hot hand on the mound. Brandon Pfaadt's dominance since returning from Triple-A has been impressive.

He's not allowed more than two earned runs in any of his last eight starts, and most recently held the Los Angeles Dodgers' potent offense scoreless over seven frames his last time out.