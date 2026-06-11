What Really Went Wrong For Ryne Nelson in Blowup Start vs Marlins

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Ryne Nelson has had some ups and downs this season. Wednesday night's performance was close to as down of a night as he might have had.

Nelson, who threw an excellent game against the vaunted Los Angeles Dodgers in his most recent appearance, was looking to continue his momentum after lowering his inflated ERA to 4.60.

That certainly did not happen on Wednesday night.

The right-hander threw scoreless innings, and looked like he was on the way to a solid, if not dominant start against the Marlins. In the third, he gave up a tough-luck run on a triple that snuck just inside the right field line and a slow-hit ground ball single.

And then, the wheels completely fell off.

Ryne Nelson blown up by Marlins

Jun 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Ryne Nelson (19) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

Nelson gave up a ground ball single to kick off the fourth inning. He promptly got two outs — one via strikeout and one from a weak popout to Nolan Arenado. What followed was a meltdown so drastic it's difficult to believe it happened with two outs.

Nelson surrendered a two-out home run, turning the leadoff baserunner into a 3-0 deficit. He then gave up another single and hit a batter with an errant cutter. Another poorly-located cutter was crushed by Kyle Stowers, and Nelson's seventh run (and sixth of the inning) came across home plate.

Nelson got through that fourth inning, but was charged with seven runs on eight hits, a walk and the hit-by-pitch. But the strangest theme of the night? Nelson's pitch selection.

Nelson's pitch selection leads to blowup

May 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Ryne Nelson (19) throws against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

The 28-year-old righty has been, at times, scrutinized for his over-reliance on the four-seam fastball. When it's a plus-plus offering with over 20 inches of ride, it makese sense.

Obviously, that can lend itself to being one-dimensional. Teams that sit on the fastball could, at times, square it up enough to cause trouble.

Nelson came into Wednesday's game throwing his four-seam 58% of the time. He threw it only 45% of his Wednesday outing. He threw that pitch 60% of the time in his seven-inning Quality Start against the Dodgers a week ago.

On Wednesday only two of Nelson's eight hits came on the four-seam — both being singles.

That means six of his knocks, and all of his extra-base hits allowed came on one of his secondary pitches. His triple and the first homer came on sliders. His second homer was on the cutter. The Marlins, notably, entered play Wednesday with an OPS of .811 against sliders and .719 against four-seams.

Granted, Nelson's command with the four-seam did look a bit spotty early, and it was being hit somewhat hard. But those batted balls were going for outs or singles. He's had games before where the fastball wasn't playing well, but still muscled his way through a gritty start.

But Nelson turned to his secondary arsenal against the Marlins — a group of pitches known to be a weaker area — and was punished hard for misplacing those pitches.

It's one thing to attempt to deepen one's arsenal and look to be less one-dimensional. That's part of growth as a starting pitcher, and is a clear weakness for Nelson. But it's tough to witness a pitcher get hammered while throwing his best pitch at a decreased rate.