D-backs Give New Injury Update on Ryne Nelson, Jordan Lawlar and More

Ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks' game two matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals, manager Torey Lovullo provided some updates on Arizona's group of injured players.

There were some positive updates, and some not-so-positive developments.

Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson to begin throwing program

Jun 15, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Ryne Nelson reacts in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Among the most positive updates, right-hander Ryne Nelson's follow-up MRI showed "a lot of improvement." Nelson has been on the injured list since June 19 with a right elbow strain retroactive to June 16, which shut him down from throwing entirely.

He's currently on the 60-day IL, which makes him eligible for a return no sooner than August 15, but he may require more ramp-up time beyond that.

According to Lovullo, Nelson has been cleared to begin a throwing program, likely starting Saturday or Sunday. This is excellent news for the right-hander, who has a 4.97 ERA on the year, but has been one of the D-backs' most effective arms since the tail end of 2024.

It's not a guarantee Nelson is able to build back up to full starting length, however. He will require at least as long of a ramp-up as the amount of time he spent down. There is a chance Nelson could return as a relief option rather than a starting pitcher right away, though that is not definitive.

"The questions have been asked," Lovullo said. "Nobody's said [the bullpen] is the best path forward. The questions have been thrown around, should we do this and just make him a reliever, or should we stretch him out as a starter?

"We're still trying to find out what that timeline looks like. So we've got to start where it's at today. Clock starts today."

Jordan Lawlar not cleared for full speed

Jun 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Lawlar against the Minnesota Twins at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outfielder Jordan Lawlar, who has had another injury-marred season, has been down since June 20 with the third hamstring strain of his career.

Lovullo said Lawlar's issue is "not totally resolved," and that the outfielder has not been cleared to run full speed. Lawlar has, however, been cleared for all other baseball activities, including facing live pitching.

"He's still doing running mechanics, very light jogging," Lovullo said. "And that's also very good news, in my opinion, because being able to get on the field and take some at-bats and possibly live at-bats should bridge that process and push it a little bit quicker into the space where he will be available, when he is fully available to run, that he will be a little bit closer to being ready to join us."

A.J. Puk getting second opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache

Apr 4, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher A.J. Puk (33) looks on during the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left-hander A.J. Puk was expected to return from the IL earlier this season, but suffered a shoulder injury while on rehab assignment that pushed that timeline back.

According to Lovullo, Puk will seek a second opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache. This is related to the capsular strain in his shoulder, and not his surgically-repaired elbow. Puk becomes the second D-backs pitcher to consult ElAttrache, alongside Zac Gallen (elbow inflammation).

"That's not fully resolved. That capsule area is still showing some signs that need to be healed up," Lovullo said. "But we're going to continue to monitor that. And hopefully that will take its course naturally and continue to improve, but still not as close as we want it to be."

Other Diamondbacks health updates

Jun 4, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Justin Martinez (63) celebrates after a victory over the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right-hander Justin Martinez, who is on a strong path back from Tommy John surgery, will face live hitters on Saturday, including his teammate Lawlar.

"He said he's going to throw three balls at 100 miles an hour right by him," Lovullo said. "Typical J-Mart conversations with his teammates, very fun loving. But it tells me he's in a really good head space."

Left-hander Andrew Saalfrank, whose season ended before it began due to left shoulder surgery, has begun throwing. He is not expected back in 2026, but this is a positive step forward for one of Arizona's back-end arms.