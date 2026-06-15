Why the Diamondbacks Made Surprise Decision to Option Ryan Waldschmidt

When the Arizona Diamondbacks made the tough decision to send No. 1 prospect Ryan Waldschmidt back down to Triple-A Reno, manager Torey Lovullo told the young outfielder to have an "All-Star mentality" — because Waldschmidt is capable of more than simply keeping his head above water.

Unfortunately, even doing that had been somewhat of a challenge for the 23-year-old since he was called up to the majors on May 8.

Waldschmidt, who was hitting as well as .353 in just over his first two weeks' worth of games, has seen his OPS fall to below .700 at a rapid rate. He hit .154 over his last seven games, and has a strikeout rate of nearly 33%.

This could be considered growing pains for a young player with limited minor league reps. There is clear potential for a successful major league career.

Nonetheless, Waldschmidt's struggles led to a tough decision. When Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was activated from the 10-day IL on Monday, Waldschmidt was optioned to Reno. Arizona opted to keep Tommy Troy and Jorge Barrosa on the roster, while giving Waldschmidt a chance for everyday playing time back in Triple-A.

"You dream of this opportunity. He got it. He held his own. But I think there's more to him than just holding his own," Lovullo said. "I told him to come back here and have an All-Star mentality, because he has that capability."

Still, fans are likely disappointed to see a highly-touted and exciting young prospect sent out. Here's why the Diamondbacks ultimately made a slightly surprising, though still logical decision.

Why Diamondbacks sent Ryan Waldschmidt back to AAA

Jun 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Ryan Waldschmidt (15) celebrates after scoring against the Miami Marlins during the eighth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Lovullo noted the areas he wants to see Waldschmidt improve upon at the Triple-A level. Undeniably, the rookie did provide a needed offensive spark early on. But that has tailed off by way of some obvious and routine rookie flaws.

"He's got to figure out parts of his game," Lovullo said. "Controlling counts, not going up there trying to do too much damage on pitches that he can't necessarily do damage on. That's just a learning experience for a young hitter. And he's going to go back down there and find his way back into this lineup at some point this year. I firmly believe that.

"He's in a good spot. When you talk about his career, the trajectory of his career, he's exactly where he needs to be. He came here, he had some impactful moments. ... He saw the version of what it's going to take for him to come back here and be successful."

Another factor in the decision? Playing time. With Jordan Lawlar back to a near-everyday role in center field, plus a need for at-bats for Gurriel and Troy, it would have been hard to keep Waldschmidt in the lineup on more than an infrequent basis.

"I was gonna have to be a little bit creative with three or four guys for two spots, maybe five guys for two spots," Lovullo said.

"With Lawlar emerging and Tommy Troy doing a really nice job, I just felt like the at-bats were gonna dry up for Ryan. Like I said, he was doing fine, but he's better than fine, and I want him to go down there and learn how to be great, and he will be."

It does not sound like a goodbye, but rather a "see you later" for Arizona's top prospect.