D-backs Pitcher Ryne Nelson Pulled After One Out vs Blue Jays
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Sunday was not Ryne Nelson's day.
After back-to-back wins over the Toronto Blue Jays, the Arizona Diamondbacks had their targets set on a potential sweep Sunday afternoon, with — arguably — their best pitcher on the mound in Ryne Nelson.
But Nelson would only record one out before he was pulled — with eight hits and eight runs in the box score against him. Nelson was yanked after 30 pitches, his lone out being a strikeout of Blue Jays nine-hitter Brandon Valenzuela.
Nelson was replaced by right-hander Andrew Hoffmann, who finished the first inning and threw a scoreless second inning. Hoffmann came back out for the third, giving up a solo home run and a two-out double before he was lifted for right-hander Brandon Pfaadt — who made his 2026 bullpen debut.
Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson suffers ugly blowout vs Blue Jays
Nelson came into Sunday's game with a 3.54 ERA, following two excellent performances against the Orioles and Mets. After a shaky start, Nelson had appeared to settle back into his dominant form, pumping his four-seam fastball for whiffs and outs.
But the Blue Jays — an aggressive, strike-hunting team — seemed to have his number. They recorded five singles, three doubles and one base on balls against Arizona's right-hander, jumping on early pitches that would have normally landed for strikes.
Nelson's ERA has, as a result, shot all the way up to 6.97. This type of outing can sometimes skew even season-long results.
Nelson's one out did lift his poor start ever so slightly above a similar performance by Pfaadt's in 2025. Pfaadt was charged with eight earned runs without managing to record a single out in a start on May 31 against the Washington Nationals — though he only allowed six hits in that game.
Nelson has been one of the best arms available to the D-backs for much of the past two seasons, throwing to an excellent 3.16 ERA over 23 starts in 2025 after moving back into the rotation from a bullpen role after the injury to ace Corbin Burnes.
This year has looked different. Nelson has mixed elite starts with poor starts thus far, pitching in a less consistently dominant fashion. It is, of course, still early in the 2026 regular season.
Whether or not this trend continues could carry a heavy impact on Arizona's rotation. Despite some hiccups here and there, the D-backs held the ninth-best starter ERA (3.40) through their first 21 starts of the season. Zac Gallen, Eduardo Rodriguez and Michael Soroka have delivered much-improved results from their respective 2025 campaigns to open the year thus far.
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An Arizona native, Alex D'Agostino is the Publisher and credentialed reporter for Arizona Diamondbacks On SI. He previously served as Deputy Editor for Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Cardinals On SI and covered both teams for FanSided. Alex also writes for PHNX Sports. Follow Alex on X/Twitter @AlexDagAZ.Follow alexdagaz