Zac Gallen Seeing Dr. Neal ElAttrache for 2nd Opinion on Elbow Injury

The latest update on Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen is an ominous one.

Gallen is currently on the 15-day injured list, dealing with right elbow inflammation. According to manager Torey Lovullo, Gallen will consult famed sports surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday to determine the next steps in his recovery.

ElAttrache, to fans who follow the game closely, is a notorious name — one that generally comes alongside the threat of Tommy John surgery or other similarly invasive procedures.

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen seeing Dr. Neal ElAttrache

Jun 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen (23) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At this time, it does not sound like surgery is the expected outcome for Gallen, yet. Seeing a surgeon of ElAttrache's reputation, however, makes it impossible to rule out surgery as an eventual need.

For now, however, it sounds as if the consultation with ElAttrache will be more geared towards determining the next steps for Gallen's recovery, including if and when to begin a throwing program. Gallen is currently shut down entirely from throwing.

"I think it's to appropriately... map out the right strategy for his return, timeline for his return," Lovullo said. "So from everything that I've been told, it's going to be a more conservative approach and not something that's going to be invasive."

"I think the second opinion on Monday will give us a little bit more of what his comfort level is to start his throwing program, if that's what's suggested. ... we'll have more of a defined route for him after that."

Avoiding surgery would ultimately be a positive development for Gallen, though Lovullo was not yet certain whether or not this injury would be on the shorter or lengthier end regardless of ElAttrache's opinion.

Gallen holds a 6.34 ERA this season and a 3-9 record, as his struggles from 2025 have carried over and, to a degree, worsened.

As far as the rotation is concerned, Arizona currently only has four starting pitchers on the roster: Eduardo Rodriguez, Merrill Kelly, Brandon Pfaadt and rookie Mitch Bratt. Lovullo was definitive that the D-backs would continue to utilize "internal options" to fill that fourth spot, but did not offer specific names.

"It's hard to say right now, but there's a few guys that we're considering. Everybody's in this organization, and I'll keep that as close as possible," Lovullo said.

"There's a lot that goes into it. ... There's more to it against the future teams. Does it favor a lefty or a righty? How park-sensitive are they to righty or lefties? ... So we're thinking about strategies like that.

"I just want somebody to go in there and dial it up and throw zeros up there. Whoever does that is going to get another look for sure. So maybe a little bit of king of the court — you do your job, you stay on."

Other Diamondbacks injury updates

Jul 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tommy Troy against the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lovullo said outfielder Tommy Troy (AC joint sprain) could return in three to four weeks. Troy suffered the injury crashing into the outfield wall at Dodger Stadium.

Right-hander Justin Martinez (Tommy John surgery) has thrown 15 bullpen sessions. He is scheduled to throw another on Saturday.

A.J. Puk (elbow surgery/shoulder), Ryne Nelson (elbow strain) and Jordan Lawlar (hamstring strain) all received follow-up MRIs on Friday. Lovullo did not have updates on the results yet.

Right-hander Michael Soroka is expected to throw bullpens on Saturday and Tuesday, then get into a sim game next Saturday. His return target is tentatively looking like the "turn of the calendar month."