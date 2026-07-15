Diamondbacks Place Rookie Outfielder on IL in Brutal Injury Blow

The Arizona Diamondbacks have been forced to place another young outfielder on the injured list.

In their latest transaction, the Diamondbacks placed rookie outfielder Tommy Troy on the 10-day injured list due to a sprained right AC joint in his shoulder.

The move is retroactive to July 12, so he will be eligible to return, at the earliest, on July 22, just five days after the All-Star break concludes. There is no reported timeline as of this writing, however, and this type of injury can take anywhere from two weeks to several months, depending on the severity.

Troy was removed from Arizona's 9-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 11, after he crashed into the center field wall making a spectacular catch to rob an extra-base hit. He did not receive imaging initially, but later underwent an MRI that revealed this diagnosis.

Diamondbacks' Tommy Troy lands on the IL

Jul 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tommy Troy against the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Troy, 24, was the Diamondbacks' No. 4 prospect at the time of his major league call-up in late May. He's since graduated from prospect status, but still holds rookie eligibility.

Troy has not hit the cover off the ball, but has produced a .223/.299/.364 slash and .663 OPS with four home runs, three doubles and a triple.

A natural infielder, Troy has had some growing pains in the outfield, but he's also made some exceptional, athletic plays in left and center field. His defense has already improved in his short time in the major leagues, and his bat — though not scorching — appears to be capable of handling major league pitching alongside his speed and athleticism.

Arizona's outfield has already undergone some attrition. Jordan Lawlar remains on the IL with a hamstring strain. Ryan Waldschmidt was hit by a pitch and removed from a game in the very same series, though he has avoided serious injury. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has been on and off the IL, and has struggled to hit.

At this time, there has been no corresponding move announced for Troy's placement on the IL. Arizona's 40-man roster is at 39, so there could be an addition to that group.

It's also possible the D-backs elect to call up the red-hot Tyler Locklear to man first base, which would necessitate Tim Tawa taking over a larger share of outfield reps. Tawa had an incredible 7-for-13 series with two homers and seven RBI against the Dodgers heading into the break.