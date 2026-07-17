D-backs Give New Injury Updates on Zac Gallen, Tommy Troy and More

The Arizona Diamondbacks are back at Chase Field, with the All-Star Break nearly over.

Just like the majority of major league baseball, the Diamondbacks are dealing with their fair share of injuries at the moment. Here's all the latest from manager Torey Lovullo's Thursday media session.

Zac Gallen awaiting second opinions on elbow injury

Struggling right-hander Zac Gallen is dealing with right elbow inflammation.

He was sent back to Arizona prior to the end of the D-backs' recent road trip, and has since been placed on the 15-day injured list.

Elbow inflammation, as long-time fans well know, can be the sign of a more minor absence or a potentially season-ending injury, depending on the diagnosis.

According to Lovullo, Gallen is waiting on second opinions. There was no official diagnosis update.

"Gallen, we're continuing to evaluate," Lovullo said. "He is waiting for other opinions from other doctors. So we'll just keep putting that off until we get everything complete."

Second opinions are often an inauspicious sign. That very process sometimes indicates a more serious injury can be the case, though it is certainly not a guarantee Gallen is destined for Tommy John surgery or anything similar.

Tommy Troy placed on IL with shoulder injury

Jul 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tommy Troy against the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outfielder Tommy Troy was recently placed on the IL as well, suffering a right AC joint sprain in his shoulder after making a spectacular catch at the wall in Dodger Stadium. Lovullo did not sound overly concerned about a long-term absence for Troy, but could not offer a specific timeline or grade.

"I have not heard a grade on it. I don't know what that number is," Lovullo said. "I'm hoping it's as short a stint as possible. Does that mean 10 days? I'm hopeful.

"We're just talking about limited range of motion, a little bit of discomfort when he raises his arm. So we've got to get that back, and I've heard that that's improving rapidly."

Troy's IL stint is backdated to July 12, so he could return as early as July 22, though AC joint sprains can eat up weeks to months' worth of recovery depending on the severity.

Other Diamondbacks health updates

Jul 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo against the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Geraldo Perdomo

Fans were understandably unnerved when shortstop Geraldo Perdomo was seen with a wrap on his left wrist on Instagram. Lovullo said Perdomo received a cortisone shot to address a nagging issue that arose during Arizona's series in San Diego, but did not sound worried.

"He battles hand issues throughout the course of the year, ever since we've had him," Lovullo said. "I was told it's not going to hinder him whatsoever."

Michael Soroka

Right-hander Michael Soroka (glute strain) threw a bullpen Tuesday. He is not expected back immediately after the break, but that timeline being extended is glute-related, and not a result of any new arm or shoulder issues, Lovullo said. Soroka will likely make a rehab start before returning, though his timeline is somewhat up in the air.

Corbin Burnes and Justin Martinez

Right-hander Corbin Burnes (Tommy John rehab/Teres Major strain) had a follow-up MRI on July 10, which showed positive healing. He has since re-started his throwing program.

Right-hander Justin Martinez (Tommy John rehab) is expected to throw to live hitters soon.

"Martinez is just about to step onto a mound in live," Lovullo said. "I don't know the exact day when he's going to face his lives, but he's very close, very close."

Jordan Lawlar, Ryne Nelson and A.J. Puk

Outfielder Jordan Lawlar (hamstring strain) is progressing well and beginning to ramp up his running and baseball activities. Lovullo said he is "in a good spot." There is no timeline for his return, yet. He will get re-imaged on Friday.

Right-hander Ryne Nelson (elbow strain) and left-hander A.J. Puk (elbow rehab/shoulder setback) are also expected to have follow-up MRIs Friday.