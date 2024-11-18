Shaun Larkin Named Diamondbacks Third Base and Infield Coach
The Arizona Diamondbacks have filled the third base and infield coach position internally with Shaun Larkin. Larkin has been serving as the organization's Director of player development since the beginning of 2024. He will be replacing Tony Perizhchica, who moved on to the Houston Astros organization. This news was first reported by Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic.
Larkin's replacement in the farm director's role will be Chris Slivka, who has been in the D-backs organization for nine years, and had been promoted to Assistant Director under Larkin prior to 2024.
Larkin is a passionate baseball professional who played six years in the Cleveland minor league organization from 2002-2007. He worked in that organization's player development department for three years before moving to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015, eventually ascending to Field Coordinator.
The Diamondbacks were able to hire him with a promotion to Director of Development. However General Manager Mike Hazen told Piecoro that Larkin has long had a desire to get back on the field
“He’s always told us he wanted to get on the field. This has always been sort of the long-term plan. When T.P. left, this seemed like the right time, the right fit, to match everything up.”
Larkin said this morning that he "can't wait to be out there" on the field.
We here at Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI congratulate Larkin and the D-backs organization on this move.