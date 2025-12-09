Mets Offer to Edwin Díaz Revealed After Star Closer Joins Dodgers on Three-Year Deal
Edwin Díaz is headed to Los Angeles to join the reigning champion Dodgers.
His decision in free agency reportedly came down to the Dodgers and Mets, the latter of whom were in on the 31-year-old until the very end, before he ultimately chose to join the super team in Hollywood.
According to MLB insider Joel Sherman of the NY Post, New York put forth an offer to Díaz worth $66 million over three years, which included deferred money. Despite being shy just $1 million per season, Díaz opted to take the Dodgers deal, which was a three-year, $69 million contract.
Mets fans had been hoping to bring Díaz back on a new contract, but despite the push from owner Steve Cohen, they were unsuccessful in winning the bidding war. Now, an already-loaded Dodgers team gets even stronger, putting a patch on what was its only weakness in 2025.
It’s not as if the Mets haven’t made a splash this offseason, however. They already fortified the bullpen by signing ex-Yankees and Brewers reliever Devin Williams to a three-year deal. The team was hoping to pair him with Díaz as the late-innings options, but that plan didn’t come to fruition.
Where New York goes from here remains to be seen, but they’d certainly like to further upgrade their bullpen even after missing out on Díaz.
In 2025, Díaz owned a 1.63 ERA across 62 appearances and racked up 28 saves and 98 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings.